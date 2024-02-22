PFL vs Bellator: Champs kicks off the main card with a fight between Clay Collard and AJ McKee in the lightweight division. Collard is coming off his PFL championship loss to the two-time PFL champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier meanwhile, McKee has won three straight singing moving up to lightweight as he makes his promotional debut with the PFL. With that said, check out our PFL-Bellator odds series for our Collard-McKee prediction and pick.
Clay Collard (24-11) is one if not the most exciting fighters that the PFL has on their roster. He is must watch TV every time he steps inside the PFL's smart cage. Collard was finally able to make it to his first PFL championship only to fall short to the two-time PFL champion Olivier Aubin-Mercier. Now, Collard will look to get that win back and make a good first impression with the new Bellator fan base when he takes on AJ McKee in Bellator's first PFL vs Bellator event.
AJ McKee (21-1) was at one point the face of Bellator's featherweight division dethroning the longtime champion Patricio Pitbull only to lose in their rematch in a razor-close decision loss. Since that loss, McKee has moved up to lightweight winning all three fights and now will be looking to make a statement in his first fight since the PFL-Bellator merger when he takes on crowd-favorite Clay Collard this weekend.
Here are the PFL-Bellator Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL-Bellator Odds: Clay Collard-AJ McKee Odds
Clay Collard: +245
AJ McKee: -285
Over 2.5 rounds: -200
Under 2.5 rounds: +160
Why Clay Collard Will Win
Clay Collard has a solid chance of beating AJ McKee in their upcoming bout. While McKee is known for his striking skills and is eager to showcase his abilities on the feet, Collard's background as a professional boxer could pose a significant challenge to McKee. Collard's proficiency in boxing and his tendency to engage in gritty, banger-type fights could disrupt McKee's plans to dominate the striking department.
Collard's style of walking down opponents and throwing a lot of body punches might force McKee to fight on the back foot, potentially limiting his ability to implement his striking game effectively. Collard's experience in toe-to-toe battles and his willingness to engage in stirring slugfests could create problems for McKee, especially if the fight turns into a prolonged striking exchange. While McKee is undoubtedly a formidable opponent, Collard's skill set and fighting approach make him a legitimate threat in this matchup.
Why AJ McKee Will Win
AJ McKee possesses a diverse skill set and a track record of success that positions him as a formidable opponent for Clay Collard. McKee's well-rounded abilities, including his striking, grappling, and submission game, give him multiple paths to victory in the upcoming bout. His dynamic striking, characterized by precise and powerful techniques, could pose a significant challenge to Collard, especially if McKee can effectively implement his game plan and maintain distance to unleash his striking arsenal.
McKee's proficiency in grappling and submissions presents a potential advantage over Collard. If the fight transitions to the ground, McKee's ability to control the position and seek submission opportunities could tilt the momentum in his favor. His strategic approach to mixing striking with takedown attempts and grappling exchanges could disrupt Collard's rhythm and limit his effectiveness in the fight.
McKee's 21-1 record and his recent high-profile victories against some of the best featherweight and lightweight fighters that Bellator has to offer demonstrate his ability to perform under pressure and against top-tier competition. His confidence and momentum coming into the bout could serve as additional factors working in his favor.
Final Clay Collard-AJ McKee Prediction & Pick
This is an absolute barnburner to open up the first installment of the PFL vs Bellator Champion series. Clay Collard came up short in his bid to become a PFL Millionaire and he is looking to get that one back when he welcomes one of the top fighters that Bellator has to offer AJ McKee. McKee on the other hand is looking to continue his rise in the lightweight division as he is now 3-0 since moving up in weight.
In this matchup, we can expect a ton of fireworks right off the bat and honestly, this fight could steal the show. Ultimately, expect Collard to push the pace and bring the fight to McKee much like he does every other fight but it will be McKee who will be utilizing all the tools he possesses from his striking to his grappling to keep Collard honest and control him for the vast majority of this fight to take the decision victory.
Final Clay Collard-AJ McKee Prediction & Pick: AJ McKee -285, Over 2.5 Rounds (-200)