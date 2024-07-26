We’re here for a basketball showdown as Japan will battle Germany in a Group B showdown on Saturday at Pierre Mauroy Stadium. It’s a big-country showdown as we share our Olympics odds series and make a Germany-Japan prediction and pick.

Japan is back in the Olympics after going 0-3 in the 2020 Tokyo Games. Likewise, Germany is back in the Olympic Games after finishing eighth place and being knocked out in the quarterfinals.

Germany and Japan have played each other four times in their history, with the Germans taking three matches. Curiously, their last matchup occurred just under a year ago when Germany defeated Japan 81-63 in the group stage of the FIBA World Cup.

Dennis Schroeder led the Germans with 14 points while shooting 5 for 13. Daniel Theis added 13 points while shooting 6 for 8, and Franz Wagner had 10 points while shooting 5 for 12. The main takeaway from that game was that Germany shot 47.2 percent from the floor while Japan shot 35.4 percent. Also, the Germans won the board battle 47-35. Can the Japanese get revenge or will the Germans run away with this one?

Why Germany Will Win

Germany is the overwhelming favorite in this one, and it’s no surprise considering their eighth-place finish in the Tokyo Games and the talent disparity between them and Japan. Consider the fact that they also split a two-game friendly with France earlier this month, showcasing how good this country could be.

Wagner is obviously the main player to watch. Significantly, he excelled for the Orlando Magic while averaging 19.7 points per game and shooting 48.2 percent from the floor. His brother, Moritz, also did well, averaging 10.8 points per game while shooting 60.1 percent from the floor.

You cannot forget about Shroeder, who has become a beloved player on the Germany National Team. Substantially, he hopes to keep the momentum he built during this past season, when he averaged 14.6 points per game for the Brooklyn Nets and 13.7 points for the Toronto Raptors. Theis will also be a player to watch after averaging 6.3 points per game for the Los Angeles Clippers. Likewise, Jose Alvarado will be a key player after averaging 7.1 points per game for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Germany won the board battle in their last battle with Japan. However, they struggled with shooting from beyond the arc. Wagner (Franz) missed all six of his chances. That cannot happen again.

Germany will win this game if it can shoot the ball effectively and win the board battle. It cannot allow Hachimura to get hot and explode on the floor.

Why Japan Will Win

The Japanese National Basketball team is probably the heaviest underdog in the entire Olympic Games. Yet, there is always a chance for anyone to shock the world. They do have some talent who can make headway.

Rui Hachimura is the NBA player on this squad, but he is not an average player. No, he was, in fact, one of the better contributors to a solid Los Angeles Lakers team, as he averaged 13.6 points per game this past season. Hachimura also averaged 19 points in the preparation stage. Furthermore, it is easy to forget that he went off for a career-high 36 points in a win against the Utah Jazz during this past season. In other words, Hachimura is more than capable of leading this team to victory.

His teammates include fellow countrymen Yuki Togashi, Makoto Hiejmima, and Josh Hawkinson. Significantly, Togashi had 13 points in preparation while shooting 50 percent from the floor. Hiejmima shot 50 percent from the floor, including 40 percent from beyond the arc, while Hawkinson scored 10 points and eight rebounds.

Japan is the heavy underdog in this one but has a bonafide NBA player who has proven he can lead the way, along with a supporting cast filled with talent.

Japan will win this game if Hachimura can lead the way and convert his field-goal opportunities. Then, he needs to find his teammates and also defend well to prevent the Germans from getting off to a good start.

Final Germany-Japan Prediction & Pick

Japan has heart and will have one of the most inspirational players on the court. But the Germans have the pedigree and the experience. Also, they have the better talent. The Wagner brothers and Schroeder may be too much for the Japanese to contend with. We can see a scenario where they win the board battle and simply shoot the ball batter. Germany wins this game and covers the spread to start the Paris Olympics.

Final Germany-Japan Prediction & Pick: Germany: -18.5 (-110)