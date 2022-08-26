Clayton Kershaw gets a crucial injury update ahead of Dodgers’ road series vs. Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw could soon make his long-awaited return to action.

Ahead of the Dodgers’ four-game road series with the Miami Marlins on Friday, manager Dave Roberts provided injury updates on multiple players, including Kershaw. He noted that the nine-time All-Star is still scheduled to throw a four-inning simulated game tomorrow.

If Kershaw comes away from the throwing session without any setbacks, he would then make be penciled in to start in the Dodgers’ road matchup against the New York Mets next Thursday or the clash with the San Diego Padres on the following day.

Kershaw has been sidelined since his road start against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 4 due to lower back pain. He felt discomfort as he was warming up to feature in the bottom of the fifth inning. He subsequently walked off the field with Dodgers head athletic trainer Thomas Albert and did not return to the game.

Kershaw ended up having an X-ray and an MRI on the next day, and while the results from both revealed no major injury concern, the call was still made to place him on the 15-day injured list for the second time in the year.

In his place, Ryan Pepiot was called on to replace Kershaw’s spot in the Dodgers’ starting rotation for the time being. Pepiot has since gone on to make three starts in August, where he has posted a 5.40 ERA in 15.0 innings pitched.

In Kershaw’s absence, the Dodgers have not missed a step at all. They have notched six series wins in the ongoing month coupled with the four-game road series split against the Milwaukee Brewers.

For now, the Dodgers are set for a combined seven straight road contests with the Marlins and Mets.