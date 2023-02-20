Clemson Football head coach Dabo Swinney believes change is needed. Swinney, who is entering his 29th year coaching in the college ranks, has seen a lot over nearly three decades of pacing the sidelines, but even he is blown away by just how much the sport has changed in recent years. College football players can now earn six-figure NIL deals.

Players switch colleges through the transfer portal like pro players in free agency. And that’s just the beginning. And Swinney feels that the ‘governance’ of the sport just isn’t cutting it.

During a recent appearance on Always College Football with Greg McEloy, the Clemson football coached talked about the ‘dysfunctional governance‘ of the sport.

“The biggest thing is governance,” Swinney said. “I would blow it all up. It’s not relevant anymore. Honestly, it never really was great. But we’re at a point now where it’s just dysfunctional. Nobody would operate a business — no one — the way we operate in college football. So I would change the entire governance structure.”

Swinney feels that college football’s ‘governance’ needs to be blown up, saying that “nobody would operate a business” the way that the sport is currently being operated.

Given this year’s transfer portal frenzy and the limited policing on NIL deals, which are becoming increasingly wilder, it seems that the Clemson football coach has a point.

It’s not the first time that Swinney has made clear his opinion about the biggest agents of change in college football.

Back in December, he suggested the transfer portal needed “tweaks.”

The Clemson football coach knows that these changes need to happen soon.

Otherwise, the sport will continue to be ‘dysfunctional.’