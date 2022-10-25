Clemson football: 2 reasons Tigers will win ACC Atlantic over Syracuse

The Clemson Tigers are making a strong case for a spot in the College Football Playoff. They are currently perfect with an 8-0 record, including six wins in the ACC. While Syracuse, Wake Forest and NC State can provide some challenges, it is difficult to imagine the ACC Atlantic escaping from the Tigers’ grasp.

While things looked like they were going south this weekend, Clemson ultimately showed its power. After entering the fourth quarter down by 11 points to Syracuse, the Tigers scored 17 straight, pulling away for a 27-21 victory to keep their undefeated season alive.

Here are two reasons why Clemson will prevail and advance to the ACC Championship Game over Syracuse.

2. The Tigers’ remaining schedule

Clemson has endured one of the toughest schedules in the 2022 college football season. In just eight weeks, the team has faced three teams that are currently ranked, plus one that was previously in the top-25.

Not only did the Tigers prove they can compete with good teams, but also that they can win despite facing adversity such as overtime and big deficits. It is very impressive how Clemson is still undefeated at this point, and the trend should continue in weeks to come. If the first eight games were tough, the next four should be easier.

The Tigers are set to face Notre Dame, Louisville, Miami (FL) and South Carolina to finish the regular season. All four teams have at some point struggled this year. The Fighting Irish started the season No. 5, but now find themselves unranked. The Cardinals are just 2-3 in conference play. The Hurricanes have suffered blowout losses to smaller schools like Middle Tennessee. The Gamecocks have already lost to two ranked teams this season.

Momentum should certainly play a role for the Tigers going forward. The hardest part of their season is gone, so it is not impossible to imagine they finish the regular season undefeated, winning the ACC Atlantic once again.

1. Will Shipley is just too good

Perhaps the biggest reason Clemson is winning so many games is due to its elite running back Will Shipley. The sophomore has been among the most productive players in the country, running for 739 yards and 10 touchdowns—tied for eighth in the NCAA—on 123 carries.

Shipley already has four 100-yard games. His personal best came versus Syracuse on Saturday, when he finished with 27 carries for 172 yards and two scores. For comparison, the Orange only had a total of 28 rush attempts for 124 yards.

WILL SHIPLEY RUNS FOR 50 YARDS TO GIVE CLEMSON THE LEAD! 🐅 pic.twitter.com/SyFW6j28FM — ESPN (@espn) October 22, 2022

His elite play has been the Tigers’ X-factor. If not for Shipley, it is unlikely Clemson would be positioned as a national title contender so late into the season. Even though he is just a sophomore, Shipley is already considered one of the best if not the best running back in the country.

FanDuel currently lists him as a top-15 Heisman contender, with his odds being +10000. He is ahead of players such as Texas’ Quinn Ewers and Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., the latter of whom was once considered a frontrunner.

The running game made the difference in the head-to-head contest between Clemson and Syracuse, and will most likely be what keeps them apart in the standings at year’s end. With Shipley playing at an extremely high level, the Tigers are poised for another ACC Atlantic crown—and perhaps much more.