Clemson football seemed to fall off everyone’s radar after their Week 1 loss to then-No. 1 Georgia. However, in their last three games, the Tigers have reminded everyone who they still are, outscoring their opponents 165-69, winning three in a row. It’s almost like they’ve been playing with a chip on their shoulder.

Many wanted to write Clemson off after last season's 8-4 finish, where all four of their losses came in conference play. Yet, outside of the loss to Georgia this year, Clemson has managed to win eight of their last nine games. Are they on their way back to the top of the ACC?

Florida State took over as conference champions last season, but that seems unlikely this year given the Seminoles’ current 1-4 record, with three of those losses coming in conference play. That makes this Week 6 matchup between Clemson and Florida State the only potential meeting between these two conference foes this year. The Tigers had previously won seven straight meetings before the Seminoles’ victory in Death Valley last year.

The No. 15 Tigers (3-1) will look to start a new streak and further solidify their path back to the ACC title game on Saturday in Tallahassee. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for Clemson versus Florida State in Week 6.

Clemson wins the turnover battle against Florida State by large margin

When looking for positives in Florida State football this season, they simply don’t exist. The Seminoles can't seem to do anything right, including taking care of the football. They’re tied for 99th in the country for turnovers lost with eight (two fumbles, six interceptions). That has to excite Clemson defenders, as they’re tied for 16th in the country for turnovers gained with nine.

Given how unstable the Florida State offensive line has been, and with D.J. Uiagalelei now out of action, this is shaping up to be a long day for the Seminoles. Stepping in to replace Uiagalelei is redshirt freshman Brock Glenn, who will make just his third career start on Saturday.

Cade Klubnik throws for at least 300 yards, four touchdowns

One of the knocks on Clemson has been Cade Klubnik, who was less than stellar against Georgia in Week 1. However, since then, he’s been one of the better quarterbacks in the country, completing almost 70% of his passes with 14 total touchdowns and only one interception. He's the only Power 4 quarterback this season to have thrown for 12 or more touchdowns and throw for 60% completion percentage or higher, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

On Saturday, this looks to be one of the better passing attacks that the Seminoles will have faced to date, with Klubnik leading the way with a talented crop of receivers. Florida State is currently allowing a 64.12% completion rate to opponents at 8.3 yards per passing play. They’ll need to find a way to stop Klubnik from finding receivers Bryant Wesco Jr. and Antonio Williams, along with tight end Jake Briningstool, keeping them out of the end zone, who have a combined eight touchdowns.

Phil Mafah rushes for under 100 yards but has two touchdowns

Phil Mafah may not rack up big yardage for Clemson against Florida State on Saturday, but look for him to still reach the end zone twice. Mafah's carry load hasn't exceeded 16 in a single game this year, so unless coach Dabo Swinney decides to use him to run down the clock, he’ll likely stick around his average of 10 carries. That might not result in 100 yards, but the key will be Mafah finding paydirt.

Clemson beats Florida State, won't allow more than a field goal

This could be one of the more embarrassing losses for Florida State in quite some time, and it's set to happen at home in Doak Campbell Stadium, likely in front of a sparse crowd who already expects the worst.

Again, Clemson appears to be on a mission to remind everyone of that they're still one of the best in teams college football. If that means trouncing Florida State, then they won't hesitate. This game likely won't be close, with the Seminoles only mustering a single field goal against a Tigers offensive onslaught.