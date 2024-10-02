ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Clemson will head south for a showdown with Florida State on Saturday in Tallahassee. We're at Doak S. Campbell Stadium, sharing our college football odds series and making a Clemson-Florida State prediction and pick.

Clemson destroyed Stanford 40-14 last weekend. The Tigers dominated from the start, not letting the Cardinal have any chance to come back.

Cade Klubnik passed for 255 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception while rushing seven times for 48 yards and a score. Meanwhile, running back Phil Mafah rushed 10 times for 58 yards. Bryant Wesco Jr. had two catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Also, Cole Turner had three receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. Antonio Williams had four receptions for 37 yards.

The Tigers had 18 first-down attempts and were 5 for 12 on third-down conversions for a total of 405 yards. Clemson turned the ball over once and allowed one sack. Also, the Tigers forced three turnovers and generated four sacks.

Florida State lost 42-16 to SMU last weekend. Initially, it was a close game as they trailed 14-9 at halftime. But everything went off the rails in the second half as they melted down.

D.J. Uiagalelei struggled, going 12 for 30 with 222 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Even worse, Uiagalelei suffered a hand injury and could miss this week's game. Lawrence Toafili rushed 15 times for 67 yards. Meanwhile, Ja'khi Douglas had two receptions for 61 yards.

The Seminoles had just 13 first downs, 3 for 12 on third downs, and 285 yards total. Also, Florida State turned the football over three times and allowed one sack while forcing a turnover and registering three sacks. Florida State also committed 10 penalties.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Clemson-Florida State Odds

Clemson: -14.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -650

Florida State: +14.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +460

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clemson vs. Florida State

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Clemson Could Cover The Spread/Win

Clemson had an explosive day last weekend. Now, they hope to replicate that effort, and it all starts with a talented quarterback who can find anyone in space.

Klubnik has passed for 984 yards, 12 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Ultimately, he is the cog of this engine and makes the offense go. Mafah has rushed 43 times for 342 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Wesco has seven receptions for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Williams has 16 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns. Curiously, Jake Brinningstool has had an up-and-down season, with one good game and two bad games. Brinningstool has tallied 14 receptions for 163 yards and three touchdowns. Also, Turner has been solid, with eight catches for 111 yards and one score.

The defense has had mixed results this season. Overall, two players are critical for this defense. T.J. Parker has tallied seven solo tackles and three sacks. Likewise, Sammy Brown has added 13 solo tackles and two sacks. The team has combined for six interceptions.

Clemson will cover the spread if Klubnik can find time to make solid passes to his talented receivers and get out in open space. Then, they need the defense to become ball hawks.

Why Florida State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State has had a horrible season. After coming into the year with modest expectations, the train fell off the rails, and they are 1-4, struggling to find their footing.

If Uiagalelei starts, he will need to do better. So far, he has passed for 1,065 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions. Uiagalelei hopes to have some help from his running back. Significantly, Toafili has rushed 45 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Douglas has been effective, catching 15 passes for 285 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Malik Benson has been good, catching 15 passes for 185 yards. Kentron Poitier has been good, with seven receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has had its issues. Yet, four players are noteworthy and could make a difference. Patrick Payton has tallied eight solo tackles and four sacks. Additionally, Marvin Jones Jr. has added five solo tackles and three sacks. Daniel Lyons has had five solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Also, Joshua Farmer has generated eight solo tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Florida State will cover the spread if they can generate any offense with an effective running game while avoiding turnovers. Then, they must find a way to get pressure on the quarterback.

Final Clemson-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Clemson is 3-1 against the spread, while Florida State is 1-4. Moreover, Clemson is 0-1 against the spread on the road, while Florida State is 1-2 at home. But when you are looking at the grand scheme of this game, it is hard to trust Florida State in any capacity. Sadly, nothing has worked out for them. On the other hand, Clemson has looked great. This will be their second road game. They have too much talent not to cover.

Final Clemson-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Clemson -14.5 (-102)