Clemson football is on a clear mission, as the program locked up a star defensive addition in the transfer portal. Former Purdue edge rusher Will Heldt will be officially joining the Tigers in 2025.

Heldt announced his commitment, and signed to Clemson on Friday, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. He recorded 56 tackles (10 for a loss), five sacks and one fumble return touchdown for the Boilermakers in his sophomore season.

“BREAKING: Purdue transfer EDGE Will Heldt has committed to Clemson, per ESPN. Heldt is the No. 1 EDGE in the On3 Transfer Portal and Dabo Swinney's first defensive player out of the portal.”

Expand Tweet

Heldt finished with 68 tackles (11 for a loss) and was a true standout in two seasons playing at Purdue. He will enter his junior campaign as one of the most exciting defensive players to watch in the country, choosing Clemson after trips to LSU and Texas A&M.

Dabo Swinney is focused on Clemson's CFP matchup

While Swinney is excited about Clemson football's 2025-26 recruiting class and the incoming transfers, the team has a golden opportunity ahead in the first round of the College Football Playoff against Texas.

“I always say it’s a blessing when a guy chooses us, I pray about it,” Swinney said on Signing Day to Jason Priester of the Clemson Insider, (via Nick Ziegler of SI.com). “That’s why I don’t worry about guys that we don’t get. And that’s how I look at it. It’s a blessing when a family and a kid says, you know what? That’s where I want to be. Because the type of kids we recruit, they have lots and lots of choices. So, when a young man says, ‘Hey, that’s where I want to be’ it’s just a big, big deal.”

The Tigers have the No. 27 recruiting class for 2025, and the No. 46 transfer class, per 247 Sports. For now, Clemson will be preparing to make a legitimate run in the College Football Playoff.