Florida State football has undergone a complete makeover after its disaster last season. The Seminoles went 13-1 two years ago, but last year, they fell off a cliff and finished at 2-10. They hired two new coordinators and brought Thomas Castellanos to run the offense. Castellanos has made headlines with his brashness since coming to Tallahassee, especially calling out their Week 1 opponent, Alabama.

Florida State football could not be interesting and make headlines last season. They were boring on and off the field. That has changed with Castellanos taking over the reins on offense. He made headlines when talking to On3's Pete Nakos earlier this offseason before their Week 1 game against Alabama, and then doubled down on the Alabama smack talk right in front of Isaiah Horton at a workout.

“Oh, you play with Bama? Listen, y'all boys gonna see,” Castellanos joked.

Horton did not take the bait, chirp back, or engage in any further smack talk between the two players who play against each other in Week 1.

Castellanos explained why he is trash-talking Alabama before Week 1, and that the point is to try to instill confidence in the Seminoles and motivate the rest of the team against a team as good as Alabama, after the season the Seminoles just had.

“On the real, though. If you watch any interview, I never talk like that, bro,” Castellanos said. “But them boys coming off a 2-10. I just had to install some confidence. You feel me? That's all I'm trying to do. That's all I'm trying to do. I'm just trying to get some confidence. Like, I'm trying to get my boys ready to go. You feel me? I'm trying to make it the biggest stage. Yeah, I'm trying to make it the biggest stage.”

Florida State football fans should be excited that Castellanos feels comfortable enough to trash-talk as much as he does. He has bounced around in his college career up to this point, starting at UCF, before transferring to Boston College, before ultimately landing with the Seminoles this offseason.

His completion percentage needs work, as it has only been 58.6% for his career through 26 games. However, he also has 3,689 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. On the ground, where he will make a difference, he has 1,427 career rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Florida State is one of the biggest wildcards in the country this season after all of its changes. Still, it has had success on the recruiting trail and with the transfer portal, and thanks to Castellanos, it does not lack confidence either.