Coaches in the SEC are currently taking part in the conference's media day, including Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian. When he was introduced to press members earlier this week, whoever was operating the audio in the venue accidentally played the Texas A&M football team's fight song as he walked on the stage in what quickly became a viral moment.

On Wednesday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey made sure to apologize for the gaffe.

“Before introducing Alabama's Kalen DeBoer, Greg Sankey began by acknowledging and apologizing for yesterday's hilarious musical mistake involving the Aggie War Hymn and Steve Sarkisian: ‘Mistakes happen. No ill intent there,'” reported TexAgs on X, formerly Twitter.

Sarkisian didn't seem to take the incident too personally.

Right now, he probably has bigger things in mind, including trying to lead the Longhorns to another college football playoff appearance. Texas bowed out in the national semifinal round in each of the last two years, most recently against the Ohio State Buckeyes, who went on to win the National Championship in 2024-25.

This year, Sarkisian will trot out quarterback Arch Manning, nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, as the team's new quarterback. Arch Manning saw sporadic playing time during the 2024 season but spent most of his time as a backup for Quinn Ewers.

However, Manning is one of the early preseason favorites to win this year's Heisman Trophy, and he has a strong collection of future NFL talent around him in the Texas football program.

Sarkisian has always been known as a strong offensively-minded head coach, and this year, he'll be like a kid in a candy store with the amount of weapons he has assembled in Austin on the recruiting trail.

Texas is slated to kick off its 2025 season with a highly anticipated rematch against the Ohio State Buckeyes on August 30.