The No. 14 Clemson Tigers were routed in their 34-3 loss to the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Immediately after the game, Clemson football quarterback Cade Klubnik issued a guarantee after their opening loss.

“For the guys in that room, when they leave Clemson one day, I want those guys, if it's the only thing that they remember, you remember me as somebody that never quit on them,” Klubnik said via Chapel Fowler on X.

Klubnik has dealt with his fair share of adversity since taking the Tigers quarterback position. In 2022, Clemson looked to be on the right track with D.J. Uiagalelei under center. The Tigers went 10-3 and made it to the Orange Bowl, where they lost 31-14 to the Tennessee Volunteers. The following season, Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal and Klubnik made his debut as the QB1. Clemson had a mediocre season for its standard. They went 9-4, however, all four of their losses came from Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) play.

Can Clemson Football and Cade Klubnik rally after brutal loss?

Clemson has dealt with inconsistent quarterback play ever since Trevor Lawrence left the program. Although the Tigers made bowl games, they're used to playing in the College Football Playoff and competing for National Championships. After the stint of Uiagalelei and now with Klubnik, head coach Dabo Swinney has remained confident in Klubnik from the beginning. Swinney mentioned the amount of passion and care Klubnik has for the game, his team, and his teammates.

Despite an embarrassing loss to the Bulldogs, there was once again another lesson learned. In a newly renovated ACC, the Tigers have competition with teams like No. 10 Florida State and the No. 19 ranked Miami Hurricanes. Clemson will need to lean on each other to be back on top of the NCAA Football mountain.

“I hope that they remember that right now and I hope they remember that last year when we're sitting 4-4 and I never quit on them and I'll never quit on them now. I told them when I show up on Monday, I'll show up more energy than I ever had in my entire life and I'll be showing up like we haven't even played a game yet. I'm never quitting on this team and I challenge them and never quit on me, and never quit on each other.”