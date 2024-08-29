ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Georgia seeks to reclaim its spot at the top of the college football hierarchy when it squares off with Clemson in Week 1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. We continue our college football odds series with a Clemson-Georgia prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Bulldogs were knocked off by Alabama in the 2024 SEC Championship Game, which prevented Kirby Smart's team from capturing a third-straight national title. That should provide of motivation for Heisman frontrunner Carson Beck and company entering the new campaign.

As for the Tigers, they're also looking to get back into the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019. Luckily, Dabo Swinney may have a roster that's capable of doing just that.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Clemson-Georgia Odds

Clemson: +13.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +440

Georgia: -13.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -610

Over: 48.5 (-114)

Under: 48.5 (-106)

How to Watch Clemson vs. Georgia

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread/Win

Will Georgia be missing a few key players for this game? That's the big question.

Both running back Trevor Etienne (131 CARs, 753 YDs, 8 TDs in 2023 at Florida) and linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. (42 solo tackles, 3 INTs) were arrested this offseason, and Smart has yet to comment on whether either will be suspended for the opener.

If Etienne is suspended, things get complicated, because backup running back Roderick Robinson II (24 CARs, 196 YDs, 4 TDs) recently underwent surgery for a toe injury and is considered week to week. Clemson's defense would be able to go all-in on the passing game – which would still be a chore – if the Bulldogs can't get anything going on the ground. That pressure up front will be huge if it wants to score the upset.

Meanwhile, at least on paper, this feels more like your traditional Swinney-coached Clemson team than the one you saw last season. A nine-win campaign is nothing to scoff at, but that was the first time the Tigers won fewer than 10 games since Swinney's third season in 2010. They're going to be a playoff contender, and the transfer additions should spark improvement in a lot of important areas.

Yes, Clemson is built to win the ACC once again. But…

Why Georgia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia is going to score points with or without Etienne on the field.

Another big question is whether Clemson will be able to disrupt Beck and the passing game. If the Bulldogs protect Carson Beck (3,941 YDs, 24 TDs, 6 INTs, 72.6 completion %) on the majority of his throws, he's going to have a huge performance with what is still an elite wide receiver core despite the offseason dismissal of RaRa Thomas (23 RECs, 383 YDs, 1 TD).

Dominic Lovett (54 RECs, 613 YDs, 4 TDs), Dillon Bell (29 RECs, 355 YDs, 2 TDs), Miami transfer Colbie Young (47 RECs, 563 YDs, 5 TDs), and tight end Oscar Delp (24 RECs, 284 YDs, 3 TDs) gives Beck more than enough weapons to work with. The matchup won't be easy given that Clemson's defense may not be getting enough credit for its overall talent, but you could say the same for Georgia's offensive core around Beck.

Also, what's the confidence level in the Tigers' offense against this ridiculous Georgia defense? Cade Klubnik (2,844 YDs, 19 TDs, 9 INTs) threw at least one pick in six of Clemson's final seven games in 2023.

Making mistakes against Georgia? Don't do it if you want to win, or keep it close.

Final Clemson-Georgia Prediction & Pick

You only have to go back to 2021 for the most recent meeting between these two teams.

Georgia won that defensive slugfest 10-3, and there could be a common theme in the rematch. It's going to be about which defense can do its job better. The Bulldogs have the best defense in the country, and Clemson should be the best in the ACC and sport a top unit nationally, despite losing four starters on the defensive line.

Now, to be more specific, which defense will do its job better against the opposing quarterback? Beck is the more proven commodity at this point as a Heisman contender, while Klubnik is looking for that career-defining win to enter a new stratosphere.

Clemson is capable of winning the ACC title and getting back to the College Football Playoff, but it may need to tweak a few things early in the season to get there, both on offense and defense. As for Georgia, it's already there, and Beck will get opportunity after opportunity to make big plays.

This is a lot of points in a game featuring two Power Conference preseason favorites, but the Bulldogs are the pick.

Final Clemson-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Georgia -13.5 (-114)