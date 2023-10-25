Quarterback Cade Klubnik and Clemson football have been having a season to get. However, head coach Dabo Swinney thinks Klubnik will learn a valuable lesson from Clemson's struggles.

The Tigers are 4-3 on the season and 2-3 in the ACC. While Clemson football hasn't hit their expectations, Klubnik still has Swinney's support and more, via Griffin McVeigh of On3.

“This kid is super talented, man. He ain't gonna forget all of this,” Swinney said. “It will make him better. We'll look back on it and we'll be able to say ‘Man that was a tough year. Had some tough breaks.' But he's got a lot of great days ahead of him.”

“He's got a lot of great plays ahead of him. He's going to play football for a while,” Swinney continued. “I really love this kid. He's an ultra-competitive dude and he cares. Just going to get better.”

Through seven games this season, Klubnik has completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,684 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has added 93 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. While Klubnik has been able to limit the turnovers, he hasn't necessarily been the most explosive QB. He ranks 44th in Division I football in passing yards and tied for 36th in passing touchdowns.

Still, if Clemson football wants to earn a bowl berth, they will be relying on Cade Klubnik. Just a sophomore, the Tigers could be relying on Klubnik for the foreseeable future. To Dabo Swinney, that would put Clemson in the greatest position to succeed.