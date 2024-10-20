Despite leading the Clemson football team to a decisive victory over Virginia, quarterback Cade Klubnik was critical of his own performance. In a game that saw the Tigers amass over 500 yards and 48 points, Klubnik’s self-assessment was tinged with disappointment, particularly about his passing.

“Personally, I'm pretty upset about a couple of my throws today,” Klubnik remarked in an interview with Austin Hannon. “Some days, you're not on it. And I'll look back at it and figure out why, at the end of the day, it's mechanics. But I'm not worried about it at all.”

Klubnik's introspection following such a statistically impressive outing—23-for-35 for 308 yards and three touchdowns—highlights his high standards and commitment to continuous improvement. Despite his frustrations, he remains confident in his foundational skills, emphasizing the strength of his accuracy and his readiness to execute any throw required of him.

“I know the strength of my accuracy that I lean on, I'm not afraid to trigger and make any throw,” he said.

Clemson football wins big vs. Virginia

This level of self-critique following a record-setting performance—Klubnik became the first Clemson quarterback since Trevor Lawrence to throw multiple touchdowns in six straight games—underscores his leadership and accountability. The team's historical offensive achievements this season, including averaging 7.2 yards per play and accumulating 500+ yards in five of their first seven games, reflect a well-oiled machine, yet Klubnik focuses on areas for personal growth.

“That's what's really special about our team is you get to lean on the guys around you.”

His ability to rely on his teammates was evident as Clemson football converted 11 of 17 third and fourth downs, with nine different players catching passes throughout the game.

Despite throwing his third interception of the season, Klubnik's resilience shone through as he completed 16 of his next 22 attempts, demonstrating his capacity to bounce back and maintain focus under pressure.

“Your quarterback didn't play his best game of the year,” he acknowledged, yet the victory and his ability to move past mistakes speak to his maturity and development as a leader on the field.

“Six straight wins, got a lot of momentum and that's huge. I think the biggest thing is treating this second bye week like we did the first,” he explained. His focus on maintaining momentum and treating the preparation period with the seriousness of a game week illustrates his leadership and commitment to excellence.