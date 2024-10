Clemson football will be looking to improve to 6-1 on Saturday against the University of Virginia, but they will need to do it without two key receivers.

Both Bryant Wesco and Tyler Brown won't play due to injuries, per Pete Nakos. Wesco also missed the Week 7 game against Wake Forest. He's one of the Tigers' top options, reeling in 11 catches for 262 yards and two touchdowns.

More to come.