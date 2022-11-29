Published November 29, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Heading into the ACC Championship against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the eighth-ranked Clemson Tigers will stick with DJ Uiagalelei as their starting quarterback. But this doesn’t mean that he will be the only one to take the field for them.

DJ Uiagalelei will be entering the ACC Championship game coming off arguably the worst outing of his collegiate career.

Just days ago, as Clemson fell to South Carolina, Uiagalelei struggled heavily to find success. He finished the day throwing for 99 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 29 total attempts. On the ground, he added 51 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries

This wasn’t the fire time that DJ Uiagalelei struggled this season. While leading Clemson to a 10-2 record, the former five-star quarterback has thrown for 2,511 yards, 22 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has rushed for 545 yards and seven touchdowns.

With his struggles, Clemson has not been afraid to look toward other options during the season. Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik has sometimes stepped in, throwing for 98 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on the season.

There now appears to be a chance for Klubnik to step on the field in the ACC Championship.

On Monday, Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter spoke with the media. During the conversation, he made it known that Uiagalelei would be the QB1 for the game. But he also added that Klubnik could see the field.

Streeter stated, “We’re still talking about that potentially. DJ is definitely our dude though, there’s no question about it.

He then added, “So, we’re still in discussion about that and how we can utilize Cade. But like I said, right now DJ’s no doubt the starter.”

Clemson will likely go with the hot hand during the matchup. Klubnik himself was a five-star recruit, who was also the number-one-ranked quarterback in the 2022 class. He is full of potential, and will likely take over as QB1 whenever Uiagalelei. There appears to be a slim chance that he will take the field during the ACC Championship.