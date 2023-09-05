Clemson football put together one of the best six-year runs any college football program had in the history of the sport from 2015 to 2020. Three years later, the dynasty that was the Clemson Tigers appears to be over, at least according to Paul Finebaum.

Finebaum appeared on ESPN's Get Up! Tuesday morning and ripped into Dabo Swinney and Clemson following their season-opening loss to Duke.

“Dabo’s dynasty is done,” Finebaum said. “What else can anyone say? It’s really been teetering for a couple of years, but what happened last night is simply unexplainable.”

“Dabo’s nonsense after the game isn’t going to impress anyone. This program is flatlining right now.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The “nonsense” that Finebaum is referring to is that of Swinney's message to his players, which in Finebaum's mind doesn’t seem to be working anymore.

Clemson was two-touchdown favorites against Duke on Monday night, only to lose 28-7. The Tigers did not score a single point in the second half and fumbled away two prime scoring chances inside the red zone.

The Clemson dynasty was as real as can be during that six-year stretch. The Tigers made the College Football Playoff in all six seasons, reaching the championship game four times and capturing the national title twice. Though they amassed double-digit wins in the two seasons since there is a different sense for opposing teams drawing a matchup against Clemson now.

The loss could very well strike the end of Clemson football's College Football Playoff chances this season. No team that lost its first game of the season has appeared in the CFP.