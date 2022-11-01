Clemson HC Dabo Swinney’s blunt take on CFP rankings

With college football entering Week 9, the initial playoff rankings are set to be released tonight. But Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney isn’t interested in these initial rankings.

Via USA Today’s Todd Shanesy:

“Dabo Swinney on tonight’s initial rankings for College Football Playoff: “It doesn’t matter.”

Dabo Swinney has led his Clemson Tigers to an undefeated 8-0 record this season. They currently find themselves atop the ACC and have looked like one of the nation’s best teams. But based on the latest AP Poll, they could find themselves on the outside looking in with the first playoff rankings.

In the latest AP Poll, Swinney and Clemson were ranked fifth in the country. They find themselves behind Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Michigan. Clemson could fall behind them again based on how these top five teams have played this season. It is also possible that Nick Saban and Alabama find themselves outside the initial ranking as they currently rank sixth in the country.

Swinney and Clemson, while still undefeated, have had troubles at times this season. But even so, they have once again put together a campaign that could land them in the college football playoff. With several notable wins coming against ranked teams, they have proven they can produce.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has put together a strong campaign, throwing for 1,803 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. He has also been productive on the ground, rushing for 350 yards and four touchdowns.

With Swinney and Clemson set to take on Notre Dame on Sunday night, they could potentially be in for a challenge against a team that is getting hot at the right time.

If Clemson can continue to produce this season, it may be hard to keep them out of the playoffs in the future.