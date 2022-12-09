By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney paid a rare compliment to Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football team ahead of their Orange Bowl matchup in late December, said a Friday report from Fan Nation.

“I got to see them several times this year. I mean, they’re unbelievable,” Swinney said. “I mean, I haven’t obviously got into really breaking them down, game planning, but I would imagine they got to lead the country in scoring or offense. I can’t imagine they don’t.”

Tennessee’s revitalized offense under Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh scored 47.3 points per game and 538 total yards per game, good enough for to lead the Southeastern Conference’s high-powered offenses. Clemson scored 34.7 points per game and a total of 451 points as they cruised to an 11-2 record and a 39-10 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC championship game.

“As explosive of an offense as I’ve seen in a long, long time,” Dabo Swinney continued. “Unbelievable tempo. Incredibly fast. Receivers making plays. This is a team that you can tell just has fun playing. You can tell that they’re very connected.”

Tennessee balanced its high-tempo offense by placing in the top half in the SEC football rankings in interceptions and sacks per game with nine and 27 respectively.

Clemson lost defensive coordinator Brent Venables the season before, formally naming senior defensive assistant Wes Goodwin as the team’s defensive coordinator prior to a 20-13 win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Goodwin’s defense led the program to the third-lowest points per game and the sixth-fewest touchdowns allowed in the ACC. Clemson’s defensive performance paved the way for a Pro Football Network Defensive Line of the Year selection.

Clemson and Tennessee will face off in the Orange Bowl at 8 p.m. EST on Dec. 30 in Hard Rock Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.