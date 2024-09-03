The Clemson football team opened up its 2024 season on Saturday with a huge matchup against Georgia football. The Bulldogs came into the matchup ranked #1 in the country, and the Tigers came into it ranked #14 in the country. It was expected to be a fairly close game, but Georgia was clearly the much better team, and they ended up pulling away for a big 34-13 win. That was not how Clemson wanted to start the year.

Clemson football actually played really well on defense in the first half and this was a very close game at the break. The Bulldogs were able to move the football a little bit, but they had to settle for a couple field goals, and they were only up 6-0 on the Tigers at halftime. Clemson was right there in this game at the end of the first half.

The third quarter is when things started to go more south for Clemson football. Georgia quickly drove the field and scored a touchdown to start the second half, and after Clemson kicked a field goal to make it 13-3, the Bulldogs drove down the field again and punched it in to make it a three-score game.

Things only got worse in the fourth quarter as Clemson’s offense continued to struggle and the Georgia offense stayed in a rhythm. The Bulldogs were able to find the end zone two more times, and they ended up winning the game 34-3.

After a few years of struggles, this is not how Dabo Swinney and Clemson football wanted to start the year. It’s not like anyone w3as expecting the Tigers to come in and win this game, but the second half was an absolute disaster, and Swinney and his staff were greatly outcoached in the second half. Things need to change fast if they are going to have a successful season. If not, Swinney is in trouble.

From 2015-2020, the Clemson football team was one of the best in the country. It was them, Alabama and then everyone else. The Tigers made the College Football Playoff six years in a row during that time, and they won two national championships. Dabo Swinney built a dynasty at Clemson, but ever since 2020, things have been going downhill. It looked like the Tigers were built for sustained success, and they had complete control over the ACC. Now, it’s been three seasons since a playoff berth, but it will be much easier to qualify in 2024. Things didn’t get off to a good start, though.

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, it would be a major disappointment if Dabo Swinney can’t get his Tigers into the playoff this year, especially with how weak the ACC is. It looked like biggest threat to Clemson in the ACC was Florida State, but it doesn’t seem like that is the case anymore. The Seminoles are now 0-2 to start the year, and they have two embarrassing losses. After week one, Miami looks like the best team.

This is a big year for Clemson football and Dabo Swinney. Since things have gone downhill in recent years, some Tigers fans are wondering if it could be time to move on from Swinney. Now, he has a golden opportunity to get into the College Football Playoff every season because of expansion. However, if he can’t, it might be time for Clemson to move on. This week one loss doesn’t affect Clemson’s ACC hopes, but they need to play better.

Week one was not pretty, and here are three Tigers to blame for the ugly loss to Georgia.

Cade Klubnik

Quarterback Cade Klubnik has to play better. Obviously, the Georgia defense is one of the best in the country, but the Tigers offense should be able to muster up more than 189 total yards. Klubnik finished the game 18-29 through the air for 142 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. That’s just not going to cut it, and he has to be better going forward.

Run game

Everyone involved in the Clemson football rushing attack has to be better as well. The Tigers weren’t great in the passing game, but they were only able to rack up 47 rushing yards. They ran the ball 22 times for 47 yards, which is good for 2.1 yards per carry. The offensive line has to get more push up front, and the backs have to be able to hit holes better. There isn’t one position group to blame when something that poor happens. It’s on everyone involved.

Dabo Swinney

At the end of the day, most of the blame falls on the head coach. Dabo Swinney is one of the highest paid coaches in college football, and it is his job to put his team in a position to win. He didn’t do that, and it was clear that he was extremely outcoached.

One positive for Clemson football in the game was the way their defense played in the first half. It was a 6-0 game at the break and the Tigers were in it. Halftime adjustments are crucial, and Kirby Smart and his staff blew Swinney and his out of the water with their adjustments. Swinney needs to be a better coach.

Clemson football will look to bounce back from the embarrassing loss on Saturday night at home against Appalachian State. The game will get going at 8:00 ET, and it will be airing on the ACC Network. The Tigers are currently favored by 17 points.