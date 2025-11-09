The New York Jets have had a bad season, losing its first seven games of the campaign. New York is fighting to post a win on Sunday, against the lowly Cleveland Browns. The Jets scored not one but two special teams touchdowns during the game.

One of the scores came on a 74-yard punt return from Isaiah Williams.

WHAT A START BY THE JETS SPECIAL TEAMS 🔥 A 74-yard punt return TD by Isaiah Williams!pic.twitter.com/2uGAmMh3Tm https://t.co/PdAOK30HG2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The bonkers special teams play by the Jets on Sunday turned out to be quite rare. New York scored both of the touchdowns in the first quarter of the contest.

“The Jets are the first team since the Ravens in 2017 Week 6 to have a punt return (touchdown) and kickoff return (touchdown) in the same game,” ESPN's Rich Cimini reported on X, formerly Twitter. “The last team to do it in the same quarter was the 2013 Chiefs (Week 14). The last team to do it in the 1st quarter was the 2007 Chargers (Week 10).”

New York is 1-7 on the campaign.

Article Continues Below

Jets hope to defeat the Browns on Sunday

New York is looking to win back-to-back games, after starting the season 0-7. The Jets won its last game, against the Cincinnati Bengals.

New York is under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn, who has struggled in his first season. The Jets offense has been especially bad, including a putrid performance in Europe against the Denver Broncos. The Jets posted -10 passing yards in that game, for one of the worst passing performances in NFL history.

New York also made some surprising moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline in recent days. The Jets traded fan favorite Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts. Quinnen Williams was dealt to the Dallas Cowboys, in another surprising move.

Jets fans are exhausted of seeing their team struggle. It has been a decade since New York posted a winning season. It has been even longer than that since the Jets even made the AFC Playoffs.