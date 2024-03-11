The University of Kentucky announced the dismissal of women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy Monday, following a series of challenging seasons for the Wildcats.
Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart expressed gratitude for Elzy’s contributions both on and off the court, extending well wishes to her and her family for the future. The decision comes in the wake of the Wildcats experiencing a difficult phase, culminating in 10 losses out of their last 13 games.
The Wildcats’ performance notably declined, highlighted by a season sweep at the hands of No. 1 South Carolina, where they faced an average defeat margin of 55 points, and suffered four additional losses against SEC opponents by at least 14 points each, as reported by the Associated Press. The results signal a downturn for a program that has historically been competitive in the challenging SEC landscape.
Elzy, who played for Tennessee and previously served as a Kentucky assistant and associate head coach under Matthew Mitchell, was promoted to head coach following Mitchell’s unexpected retirement just before the 2020-21 season. Her initial team, which included Rhyne Howard, a guard who won SEC Player of the Year twice and was named a first-team All-American three times, made it to the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament and the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The following spring saw a remarkable journey to the SEC championship, culminating in a stunning 64-62 victory over the top-seeded South Carolina in the final, thanks to Edwards' clutch 3-pointer late in the game.
In the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats, seeded sixth, were upset by the 11th-seeded Princeton in the first round. Howard's collegiate success led her to become the program's first player to be picked first overall in the WNBA draft, selected by the Atlanta Dream.
Despite these early successes, the Wildcats struggled to maintain momentum, with the team grappling with injuries and lineup changes this season. Elzy’s journey at Kentucky concludes after efforts to rebuild and sustain the program’s competitive status, marking an end to her leadership that saw highs such as the memorable SEC Tournament victory but also challenges that ultimately led to consecutive losing seasons.
Elzy’s coaching career includes stints at Tennessee, Kansas and Western Kentucky, and her playing career under the legendary Pat Summitt from 1996-2001.