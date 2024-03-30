The Los Angeles Clippers have high aspirations going into the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and company look to win a championship after years of misfortune. Leonard and George will be key to the Clippers' dream matchup scenario, which involves a tough, but manageable opponent.
Dream scenario No. 1: Clippers get a fully healthy Kawhi Leonard and Paul George
Los Angeles has never won a championship in the history of the franchise's existence. However, the team looked to change their fate when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George arrived during the 2019 offseason. Leonard was fresh off an NBA title run with the Toronto Raptors, while George came off an MVP-caliber season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The star duo helped the Clippers to the Conference Semi-Finals in their first year together, but the Denver Nuggets ended their run early. Sadly, this would be the only year Los Angeles had access to a (somewhat) fully healthy George and Leonard in the playoffs.
In 2020-2021, Leonard and George helped the Clippers go on a scorching-hot run and advance to the Western Conference Finals. Unfortunately, Leonard suffered a partially torn ACL during Game 4 of LA's previous semi-final matchup against the Utah Jazz. This left George as the lone star for the Suns series. Naturally, Phoenix went on to win the series 4-2.
Leonard's ACL injury sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 year, and to make matters worse, George only played 31 games due to an elbow ailment. Thus, the Clippers missed the playoffs in the spring of 2022. Both stars rehabbed and returned in 2022-23, only to suffer more misfortune.
George played 56 games but missed the playoffs with a knee sprain, leaving Leonard alone for a first-round rematch against the Suns, Then, Leonard was once again hit with more knee problems. He tore his right meniscus and missed games 3-5, which inevitably saw the Clippers exit early again.
The Clippers' No. 1 dream scenario for the 2024 NBA Playoffs is for Leonard and George to be fully healthy. The star duo is one of the most lethal in the league. Unleashing them at full power along with LA's role players will have opposing playoff teams cowering in fear.
Speaking of which, there are various scenarios the Clippers can end up in with seeding. As of March 30th, they have a record of 46-27, which places them fourth in the West. This allows them to face the lesser of several adversaries.
Dream scenario No. 2: Los Angeles maintains its fourth-seeded standing
If the Clippers maintain their fourth-place standing in the West, there is a good chance they will face the subsequent fifth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans is undoubtedly one of the toughest teams in the NBA. Yet, facing them in the first round of the playoffs is better than their alternatives.
Theoretically, Los Angeles would be in a better position if they went on a hot streak and attained the third seed. However, they would likely have to face their interconference foe Dallas Mavericks.
Luckily, the Clippers beat the Mavs during the opening rounds of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 Playoffs, but things will be different in the next go around. Luka Doncic has taken his game to another level and now boasts the services of Kyrie Irving alongside him.
Dealing with the star guard duo in the first round would be a major headache. Therefore, the Clippers should avoid them at all costs. Moreover, LA would have an even tougher time if they went on a late-season slump.
If the Clippers fell below the fifth-seeded Pelicans, they might face the reigning champion No. 3 seed Denver Nuggets. It would not be in LA's best interest to play against the Nuggets in the first round for obvious reasons.
Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in their fiery quest to repeat as NBA Champions. Plus, Denver defeated the Clippers in seven games during the 2019-20 Conference Semi-Finals. As mentioned, this series was the last time Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were healthy in the playoffs.
Los Angeles' best seeding scenario is staying in the fourth spot and facing the Pelicans. Of course, the matchup will not be easy. New Orleans has a healthy Zion Williamson leading the way. Nevertheless, the Clippers have two of the best defenders in the NBA to slow him down in addition to great role players.
The ClutchPoint: Clippers must stay healthy and stay afloat for NBA Playoffs
Los Angeles cannot get too high or too low on itself entering the final stretch of the 2023-24 season. The team must stay grounded and finish strong in hopes of getting a manageable postseason opponent. Most importantly, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George must stay healthy if the Clippers want to make a deep run.
Leonard is playing some of the best basketball of his career. The 32-year-old averages 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and shoots 41.7% on three-pointers through 67 games played.
Meanwhile, George has amassed 22.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 steals on 40.7% three-point accuracy.
If the monstrous two-way pairing stays the course for the 2024 NBA Playoffs, Clippers fans will find themselves jumping for joy in late June.