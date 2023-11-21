Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard made his return to San Antonio on Monday night and Spurs fans let him hear it

The Los Angeles Clippers are on the road taking on the San Antonio Spurs Monday night.

That normally wouldn't be notable, but the game marks the return of Kawhi Leonard to San Antonio, five years after he left the Spurs in a drama-fraught situation.

Spurs fans certainly haven't forgotten, and they let Leonard hear about it during player introductions:

Spurs fans showered Kawhi Leonard with boos when he was announced in the Clippers starting lineup 👀 Does Kawhi deserve the boos in San Antonio? 🤔 (via @HectorLedesmaTV) pic.twitter.com/ZXpgX7uyKd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 21, 2023

July 18, 2018 meant an end to months-long tension that seemed like an eternity for the normally drama-free Spurs. Before the previous season in which Kawhi Leonard played in only nine games because of an injury that proved the root cause of the rift with the Spurs, he had transformed into one of the league's very best players.

The ascension from a relatively unknown draft pick in 2011 to 2014 NBA Finals MVP and Defensive Player of the Year Awards in '15 and '16 reached an individual Spurs peak when he averaged 25.5 points per game in 2016-'17 and finished third in MVP voting, leading the Spurs to the Western Conference Finals.

The headliner of a trade between the Spurs and Toronto Raptors that involved DeMar DeRozan, Danny Green, Jakob Poeltl and a first round draft pick that would turn into Keldon Johnson, Leonard led the Raptors to their only NBA Championship during his lone season with the club.

After that championship run, Leonard signed with the Clippers, where he and the team have seen varying levels of success. His time in LA has featured appearances in the conference finals and semifinals. But injuries at key times have also defined his time back home.

The Clippers didn't qualify for the postseason in 2021-22 as a result of Leonard missing the entire year in recovery from an ACL injury. Los Angeles' first round exit last year came after the 32-year-old star did not play in the last three games of the series against the Phoenix Suns because of a torn right meniscus.

The Spurs have moved on and now have rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama as the face of the franchise, but San Antonio fans haven't forgotten.