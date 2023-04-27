The Los Angeles Clippers are going to hear a lot of external noise about whether or not their star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can bring the Clippers franchise the first championship in its history.

However, while the injury history of Kawhi and PG has gone from disappointing to frustrating, it shouldn’t yet be at the point of condemning. There’s no need to trade either Leonard or George this offseason.

3 reasons Clippers must not trade Kawhi Leonard, Paul George this offseason

They could win it all next season

Just like with the Los Angeles Clippers, luck — both good and bad — often plays a tremendous role in whether or not many teams advance through an NBA postseason.

It wasn’t on their side this postseason, with Kawhi Leonard playing in just two games and Paul George missing all five. They didn’t have Kawhi at all last season due to an ACL injury he suffered while George played 31 games, failing to reach the playoffs at 42-40. Then, in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Leonard would play in 11 of the teams 19 postseason games before getting hurt, while PG suited up for every one.

But in their first season they both managed to suit up for every playoff game (13 total) and, in what might be their final season together (they both have player options on their contract for 2024-25), they may be able to get a bit of poetic justice.

When healthy, Kawhi and PG are possibly the best tandem of two-way impact players in the league.

However, the Clippers are more than those two, as bringing back healthy Norman Powell and re-signing a resurgent Russell Westbrook would ease plenty of pressure on both players. Scoring-minded guards in Eric Gordon, Bones Hyland complement defensive-minded role players like Terance Mann, Nic Batum, and Robert Covington.

Ivica Zubac plays his role well, and they can find a more mobile big man with the 30th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft,

If it all comes together properly next season, they have as much chance to win it all as any, and that’s the point of it all.

They’re not going to get an ideal return

As seen when the Brooklyn Nets traded their All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, the Los Angeles Clippers are unlikely to get an ideal return for their marquee players.

Especially with both players on the wrong side of 30 and having an unpromising injury history, Hall of Fame caliber talents though they may be.

Frankly, there’d be no shortage of suitors for the stars if the Clippers decided to put them on the trading block. That said, with L.A. having traded All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and six first-round picks for Paul George, they might not recoup the total value of their assets in any trade.

Hypothetically, the Clippers could try to target stars — current or projected — like Harden, Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and more. However, because most of those players are both younger and more durable, the Clippers might be the ones surrendering more assets than their trade partners to complete the deal.

All for what may not even be a better chance at winning the championship, especially as deals can often look better on paper than in reality.

They lost to a quasi-superteam

The reaction to the Los Angeles Clippers falling to the Phoenix Suns is more about Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s health than them not having the talent.

However, had the Los Angeles Clippers been able to face a team like the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, or Minnesota Timberwolves — who also had poor injury luck — instead, then they would have had a better chance of not only extending their First Round series but winning as well.

With Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell healthy for all five games and playing well, they possibly could have led a contingent of Terance Mann, Nic Batum and Mason Plumlee — arguably the players who did best against the Suns outside of Kawhi — long enough for both Leonard and PG to get healthy.

After all, they only lost the final three games of their series against the Suns by a combined 13-points, hardly being outclassed by the quasi-superteam of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.

Even with Kawhi playing just two games.

Again, knee jerk reactions are not just expected but understandable. However, when the smoke clears, the Clippers faithful should see exactly why they shouldn’t lose faith.