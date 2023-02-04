There’s a real chance Kyrie Irving’s trade request from the Brooklyn Nets lands him in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, though, the best plausible trade offer from their in-arena rivals seems better than the one that would reunite Irving with LeBron James.

The LA Clippers have not only been scouring the trade deadline market for an upgrade at point guard, but also “have assets that the Nets actually might want” in a potential trade for Irving, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“The LA Clippers have been the team that has been leading the pursuit of point guards in this trade deadline market. I think that the Clippers would be skeptical of going for Kyrie Irving and upsetting the balance that they have. Having said that, the Clippers have assets that the Nets actually might want. They have players under contract, under control that if you traded, that might actually get the Nets more interested than an expiring Russell Westbrook contract. Because I don’t think that the Lakers can honestly give those [future first-round picks] for Kyrie Irving if he’s a possible rental. And that’s really the issue here is, do you value him as a rental or do you value him as a player you have to try and pay?”

The Lakers’ best possible trade package for Kyrie Irving has been making the rounds for months: Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract and unprotected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029.

Los Angeles is reportedly unwilling to include undrafted sophomore gem Austin Reeves in a deal for Irving, and also wants to hang onto rookie second-round rookie Max Christie past the deadline. A bigger sticking point for Brooklyn in negotiations with the Lakers, though, would no doubt be Rob Pelinka’s interest in hanging onto one of those future first-round picks—a desire that could derail Irving’s trade to the purple-and-gold entirely.

The Clippers, on the other hand, are rife with worthwhile rotation players on mid-sized salaries who could help the Nets stay competitive around Kevin Durant in a post-Irving world, and also possess multiple young players who could be a part of Brooklyn’s long-term core. Would a deal of Terrance Mann, Norman Powell or Luke Kennard, and Marcus Morris be enough for Sean Marks and company to part with Irving?

Giving up Mann, thriving as de facto floor general in Ty Lue’s no-point-guard lineups of late, would be a tough pill for LA to swallow, but go down a bit easier given owner Steve Ballmer’s likely willingness to pay deep into the luxury tax going forward after signing Irving to a rich extension this summer.

The Clippers would likely be hesitant to give the always unreliable Irving the four-year, max-level deal he wants. The Lakers’ surely own those same concerns, but have also shown time and again they aren’t as comfortable as LA when it comes to racking up a significant luxury tax bill—especially when just the cost of doing so requires such valuable future draft capital.

There are other suitors for Irving outside Southern California. The Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns will be heard from in the Irving sweepstakes, and the Dallas Mavericks are under increasing pressure to make a splash at the trade deadline given Luka Doncic’s ongoing brilliance in wake of letting Jalen Brunson walk in free agency.

If bidding ultimately comes down to the Lakers and Clippers, though, don’t be surprised if Kyrie Irving is playing for the latter after February 9th.