Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade and the Los Angeles Clippers are one of the most likely to teams to land him.

This isn’t the first time Irving has sought to leave Brooklyn, as he also made a trade request last summer. Like the last time, Irving appears to be concerned about securing a long-term contract.

However, Irving’s trade value took a hit during the offseason as teams questioned his commitment to playing, as he refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

This included Clippers president Lawrence Frank, although he would never directly address Irving’s request when speaking to the media.

L.A. may not want to surrender their most significant assets in a trade for Irving. What this means for each team is different but there’s still the fact that Irving is an All-Star starter who was just playing at an MVP-level during the Kevin Durant’s absence. Though his image took yet another hit early in the season as he tweeted misinformation, Irving has since shown contrition and contributed to enough causes to remind detractors that his character isn’t to be questioned, even if his sources should be.

With that in mind: what’s the perfect offer the Clippers must make the Nets after Irving’s trade request?

The perfect offer that the Clippers can make the Nets

If the Nets and Clippers strike a deal centered around Irving, the deal will almost certainly need to involve Marcus Morris Sr. or Markieff Morris, as the chance to pair the two brothers will be beneficial to the team chemistry of either team.

Given that the Nets would be surrendering the only All-Star in this transaction, it’s more likely that the Clippers would move Mook. The versatile forward has had solid production this season, averaging 12.9 points per game while shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range.

In order to match salary, primarily, the Clippers would also have to trade Norman Powell, Luke Kennard, or Robert Covington. Covington being the least productive of this trio this season, one would expect him to be the player L.A. is most willing to move. However, in order to at least attempt to match Irving from a standpoint in the trade, Powell is the biggest candidate to be moved.

Lastly, point guard John Wall — who the team signed in the offseason — would have to be traded, as the acquisition of Irving would relegate him to a third-string position. At least with Brooklyn he stands a chance of being in the rotation, given their lack of high-level facilitators outside of puzzling point guard Ben Simmons.

In return for trading Morris, Powell, and Wall, the Clippers will receive Irving and T.J. Warren, who signed a one-year deal with Brooklyn and could be pushed out the rotation by the Nets’ new acquisitions. With L.A., Warren would provide a scoring punch off the bench that could be an x-factor in the postseason. Though averaging 9.3 points per game this season, he averages 15.1 points per game for his career and averaged 20.0 points per game in his lone playoff appearance (2020).

What this trade means for the Clippers

To be frank, there’s no combination of players — with the exclusion of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George — that L.A. could surrender that would make this a bad deal for the Clippers.

A ‘Big 3’ of an eight-time All-Star in Irving, an eight-time All-Star in George, and a two-time Finals in Kawhi, would be worth the trade in most circumstances. Especially surrounded by off-ball 3-point threats such as Kennard, Batum, and Covington. With a bench that should include a retained Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann, L.A. would have as legitimate a chance as any team to reach the NBA Finals.

What this trade means for the Nets

The Nets wouldn’t be as well off on the surface, but they could be satisfied by their haul. If a first-round pick (they have two in the upcoming draft) are included, than Brooklyn would be hard-pressed to decline the offer. The possibility of cornerstone Kevin Durant leaving the team is real, as one of the reasons he joined the Nets was because it was a decision he and Irving made together — more or less.

The addition of Powell, specifically, would please the Nets and Durant. Though the points would come differently, he and Morris could theoretically make up for Irving’s production in the most part.

The fact that both Powell and Morris are frontcourt players makes it easier to both survive and imagine a life without Simmons. Though a nominal point guard, Simmons has been playing a Draymond Green-esque role for the Nets. The attempt, though sensible in theory, has been undermined by his mind state as he still seems to be inside of his own head as much as he’s on the court.

Following this trade, Nets would likely start Curry, Powell, Durant, Simmons and Nic Claxton. Wall, Harris, O’Neale, Morris, and Yuta Watanabe would come off of the bench.

Though they’ll be less likely to be on Sportscenter with this starting lineup, they’re more equipped for postseason success. Not only do they see a dramatic improvement defensively with the addition of Powell, but they add three players with plenty of postseason experience, which simply trumps trading one player that made it to the playoffs multiple times.

Looking forward, the addition of two first-round picks will help Brooklyn survive a possible loss of KD. They could, of course, also bundle a pick or two in an attempt to make another blockbuster move. Perhaps even one involving Simmons.