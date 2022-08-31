A couple of days ago, Los Angeles Clippers star John Wall made headlines after he confessed to having suicidal thoughts while he was navigating the “darkest place” he’s ever found himself in. This was after he tore his Achilles, which was followed by his mom’s tough battle with cancer, and her eventual death. A year later, his grandmother passed away as well.

The good news for Wall is that he has prevailed from these extremely difficult challenges in his life. Right now, he has a fresh start with the Clippers as he looks to resurrect his career following a tumultuous past two to three years.

At this point, all signs are pointing towards a redemption run for the former All-Star. A new clip of Wall with teammate Paul George during a recent Rico Hines run is making its rounds on social media. In it, John Wall is looking like his old dominant self (h/t NBA on Twitter):

Wall was dunking all over the place as he showcased his bounce. His trademark quickness seems to be back as well, and it looks like he’s ready to take the league by storm again. “I’m back,” he screamed at the start of the clip.

For his part, Paul George wasn’t looking too bad himself. PG is also coming off an injury-plagued 2021-22 season, so it’s also good to see him back on the court.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the Clippers this coming season, and the arrival of John Wall has a lot to do with this. It also helps that both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are also making their way back as LA looks to make its mark on the NBA this year.