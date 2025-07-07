In a high-impact three‑team trade announced on Monday, the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, and Utah Jazz orchestrated a multi-piece swap that could fundamentally shape each franchise’s offseason trajectory. The Clippers sent 32‑year‑old sharpshooter Norman Powell to the Heat, acquiring 27‑year‑old John Collins from the Jazz. Meanwhile, the Jazz received veterans Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and the Clippers' 2027 second‑rounder.

It is yet another blockbuster move sure to shake up the NBA next season. So, let's grade the Clippers' trade for John Collins.

Clippers trade grade: Powell out, Collins in

Norman Powell posted career-best numbers last season in 60 regular-season games, averaging 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. His contract expires after next season, making him an attractive short-term scoring upgrade for Miami. However, it was widely believed he was not going to sign an extension in Los Angeles, making the trade prudent.

Meanwhile, John Collins averaged 19.0 points and 8.2 rebounds on 52.7% shooting (39.9% 3PT) for Utah, emerging as a high-floor, high-ceiling frontcourt piece. Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson, both on expiring deals with declining production, paired with a future second-round pick, mark a strategic pivot by the Jazz toward future flexibility. The veteran 34-year-old Love is entering his 18th NBA season. He had been in Miami since 2022 and averaged 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds last season in 23 games.

The Clippers lose perimeter scoring and wing depth in Powell, but gain frontcourt spacing, athleticism, and age balance with Collins. The deal alleviates Kawhi Leonard’s injury‑load volatility and complements Ivica Zubac in pick‑and‑pop sets. Meanwhile, the Clippers have also re-signed James Harden on a two-year, $81.5 million contract.

The Clippers are paying Harden approximately $39 million annually, a hefty price for a 35-year-old guard whose prime athleticism is behind him. Yet the contract’s structure is reportedly front-loaded and short-term, giving L.A. flexibility beyond 2027.

Trade Grade: A

For LA, this feels like an A-grade deal. They sacrifice short-term firepower in Powell but exchange it for Collins’ youth, positional fit, and cap space flexibility as they chase another star addition.