The Los Angeles Clippers have traded Norman Powell to the Miami Heat in a three-team trade that sees them bag John Collins from the Utah Jazz. The Jazz received Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 second-round pick from the Clippers to complete the deal.

On the occasion, the Clippers, who have been home to Powell since February 2022, posted a heartfelt message wishing him the best for the next stage of his career.

“Keep Stormin, Norman,” the Clippers' official X handle wrote, alongside a storm cloud emoji and a 30-second highlight reel featuring some of Powell’s most memorable buckets. The clip followed an initial post featuring the words “Thank You” plastered across multiple pictures of the 32-year-old.

Powell has been traded after producing his career-best year, during which he averaged 21.8 points and 3,2 assists while shooting at almost 42% from the 3-point zone. Powell had developed into a fan favorite in recent seasons and has been traded for 27-year-old John Collins.

While Powell undoubtedly was the best player involved in the trade, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the coming season. Considering his growth, Powell is likely to command a huge pay rise on his estimated $20 million salary for the upcoming season. This was factored in with respect to the current trade, leading to the Clippers sending further capital to the Utah Jazz in the form of the second-round pick.

Article Continues Below

The Clippers have been targeting John Collins for years

Speaking on the trade, Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank claimed that they had been targeting Collins for the past couple of years, suggesting that James Harden may be able to unlock certain parts of his game.

“He's tremendous runner, roller, vertical threat,” Frank said. “I think James [Harden] will be able to unlock certain parts of his game that can unlock our team. He also can help space the floor, shot 40% from 3 this past year, will also help with our rebounding.”

Collins averaged 19 points and 8.2 rebounds for a struggling Jazz last season that finished last in the Western Conference with a 17-65 record. Still, Powell’s departure is undoubtedly a bittersweet moment for the Clippers as he leaves right after his best year in the NBA so far.