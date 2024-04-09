James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers were already expected to take on Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns without superstar Kawhi Leonard on Tuesday night, but things might be getting tougher.
The team announced on Wednesday morning that fellow star James Harden was downgraded to questionable with right foot inflammation.
According to Law Murray of The Athletic, James Harden was seen not putting on shoes or getting shots up before the Clippers held their pre-game morning shootaround. Shortly after the team finished it's shootaround, Harden's designation was changed from nothing to, ‘Questionable,' with right foot soreness now turning into right foot inflammation.
James Harden was initially listed with foot soreness just hours before the Sunday afternoon contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but ended up playing 26 minutes in that contest. He didn't play in the fourth quarter as the Clippers mounted a 26-point second-half comeback.
Following the game, head coach Tyronn Lue told ClutchPoints Harden came out of the game well and him sitting out the final quarter was strictly due to the play of the reserves with Paul George and Terance Mann, who got them back into the game.
Unfortunately, it appears the injury has lingered and it would be surprising to see James Harden play on Tuesday night against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns. If he does indeed miss the game, it would only be Harden's third absence of the season since arriving in the trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.
Harden's foot injury isn't anything to be overly concerned about, a source close to the situation told ClutchPoints. With only four games left in the regular season and the postseason just around the corner, health is simply the number one priority.
Kawhi Leonard, meanwhile, will miss his fifth consecutive game on Tuesday night with the inflammation in his right knee. Leonard's first missed game came against the Sacramento Kings last week, and he's now missed over a week as goes through his rehab process and works towards a return to the lineup.
In 71 appearances for the Clippers this season, James Harden has averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game on 42.9 percent shooting from the field and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.