If anybody can relate to Chris Paul's situation with the Clippers, it's Carmelo Anthony. Anthony, a recently inducted Pro Basketball Hall of Famer, had a decorated career that was disrupted by several contentious trade scenarios as well as a long stint of not being signed by a team before ultimately joining the Lakers.

Anthony weighed in on Chris Paul's predicament with the Clippers on the latest episode of 7 PM in Brooklyn, following his retirement announcement a couple of weeks ago. Paul was unceremoniously sent home by the Clippers before their road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. In his comments, he emphasized that it will be an “ego hit” to a player the caliber of Paul while also detailing how he can navigate it.

“It’s going to be an ego hit because you aren’t going to want to go out like that because it’s embarrassing,” Anthony said. “But what’s going to keep you strong is your kids. The fact that you take your daughters to school, you can take your son to school. You’re going to start realizing the stressed is getting less, and less, and less. I ain’t go to wake up the next day and think about no shoot around. I don’t got to think about competing. I don’t got to think about what anybody’s got to say about basketball because now I get to live through my son. And I’m speaking from experience.

Article Continues Below

Anthony added, “We can’t play this s—t forever. And once we get past the pride and the ego we’re going to realize, hey, it’s just a business.”

The former All-NBA point guard announced via his Instagram Story at 3 AM on Wednesday that he was being sent home, and the organization confirmed that they would work with Paul to figure out what's best for his future.