If the Philadelphia 76ers were hoping to bring James Harden back to the team for training camp, they might need to revise those plans. After the failed trade negotiations with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Sixers star just called out Daryl Morey.

During his Adidas China tour that he takes every offseason, James Harden called Daryl Morey, the Sixers President of Basketball Operations, a ‘liar' and said he would never play for an organization that he's a part of.

If that wasn't enough, Harden then repeated with the following statement, “Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

James Harden: "Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of." James Harden and Daryl Moreys relationship went from that to this in the space of 3 years. Basketball is a crazy business. Sad to see. [🎥:@XuanwongMilan] pic.twitter.com/Py4n8K6okv — arj (@hooparj) August 14, 2023

While some initially expressed skepticism about the clip, it was taken from Chinese social media website Weibo, and fans who were in attendance confirmed that quotes from Harden after he was asked how he feels about the trade negotiations with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden took about a $15 million pay-cut last offseason to re-join the Sixers while also allowing the team to sign free agents PJ Tucker and Danuel House. It's been assumed that the Sixers reneged on a potential agreement to sign Harden to max money this offseason, which would explain Harden calling Morey a liar so outwardly.

The Sixers and Clippers had been in talks for the last several weeks since free agency began, but the two sides have been unable to come up with a framework for a deal. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported over the weekend that the Sixers intended to bring James Harden back to training camp and are intent on trying to figure out a way to make things work.

James Harden has shown the ability to get his way when he's unhappy with his current situation, so it'll be interesting to see how things shake out from here. James Harden has made it clear to the Sixers that he wants to join Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and the Clippers back home in Los Angeles, but Philadelphia does not want to hurt their chances at a championship run by accepting pennies on the dollar for Harden.

James Harden averaged 21 points, 6.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 44.1 percent shooting from the field during the 2022-23 regular season.