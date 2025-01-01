LeBron James and Stephen Curry helped wrap up one of the best NBA Christmas Days in recent memory, and everyone around the league took notice of the Lakers-Warriors game. After the Los Angeles Clippers' contest against the Warriors this past weekend, even James Harden had to acknowledge how fun it was.

Harden, who recently passed Ray Allen for second on the league's all-time three-pointers made list, trails only Stephen Curry.

James Harden on LeBron James, Stephen Curry Christmas duel

The Lakers-Warriors Christmas matchup was the most watched game of the day, averaging 7.9 million viewers and peaking at 8.4 million. Among those to watch the game: Los Angele Clippers star James Harden.

Harden opened up about the game, which reminded him about how great this era of basketball is as well as how close they are to retirement.

“It was amazing [to watch],” Harden recalled of the Christmas Day game. “Me and Steph was talking about that after the game as well. We love to hoop. It's just that Father Time is undefeated, it's a real thing. Especially for some guys like us, I know LeBron probably feel the same way, we love the game of basketball. It's all we've been doing our entire lives and we're very good at it. So it's going to be difficult.”

LeBron James finished with 31 points, four rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals in the Lakers' Christmas Day win. Stephen Curry poured in 38 points (17 in the fourth quarter) and six assists on 14-of-24 shooting, including 8-of-15 from three.

“Now we just got little nagging injuries that when you’re younger, you probably just don’t get,” Harden added. “but when you get a little older, it's like, ‘oh damn, my knee hurt a little bit.' It’s weird, but it’s a part of life. We're just going to continue to grind this thing out and enjoy it. And I hope the fans and people that really enjoy basketball and love the game of basketball can embrace and cherish these moments. Because once players like us are gone, we’ll never see them again. We love the game, and hope you guys do too.”

During the first quarter of the November 17th game between the Clippers and Utah Jazz, Harden hit his 2,974th career three-pointer. The triple officially moved him into second place, passing Ray Allen on the all-time three-pointer field goals made list.

After the game, Harden was asked if he'll ever catch Curry's record, which elicited an honest response from the Clippers' star.

“I'm one of the most confident guys that we have in this league, but nah, I probably won't catch Steph,” Harden said. “And… I don't think anybody will, honestly, just because… Steph started in…. He just… I don't know man. He can shoot the sh*t out of the ball man… Somebody has to have an unbelievable career, shoot the ball well and make a lot of threes. If it happens, it's gonna be when we're not here anymore. That'll be there for a minute.”

Only one matchup remains this season between James Harden's Clippers and Stephen Curry's Warriors. However, the Clippers have yet to face off against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The first of four matchups this season will be on January 19th at the Intuit Dome. In fact, the Clippers will take on the Lakers four times in an 18-game span across 43 days from January 19th to March 2nd.