The Golden State Warriors (15-14) will face the Los Angeles Clippers (17-13) on Friday night in Los Angeles. However, they will be without their star guard Stephen Curry, who is listed as out on the team’s latest injury report due to bilateral knee injury management.

Curry last played on Christmas Day against the Los Angeles Lakers, where he delivered a standout performance despite the Warriors' loss. He scored 38 points, dished out six assists, and made eight three-pointers in the 122-115 defeat.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Stephen Curry's injury status vs. Clippers

This season, Curry has been a key contributor for the Warriors, averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc. His absence against the Clippers marks a significant blow to the Warriors, who are looking to snap a two-game losing streak that has dropped them to 10th in the Western Conference standings.

Without Curry, the Warriors will rely heavily on Dennis Schroder, recently acquired from the Brooklyn Nets, to lead the offense. Forward Andrew Wiggins and guard Jonathan Kuminga are also expected to take on larger roles as the team seeks to avoid a third straight defeat.

Golden State has struggled in their matchups against the Clippers this season, losing both previous games by double digits. The Clippers, who currently hold the seventh seed in the West, have proven to be a difficult opponent, showcasing strong defensive efforts and balanced scoring in both victories. This presents yet another challenging test for a Warriors team that started the season with a promising 12-3 record but has since faltered, going 3-11 in their last 14 games. The Warriors’ recent struggles highlight inconsistencies on both ends of the floor, compounded by injuries and roster adjustments.

Following Friday’s game in Los Angeles, the Warriors will return to the Bay Area for a six-game homestand beginning Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns (15-14). The extended stretch at Chase Center provides an opportunity for Golden State to stabilize their season and regain ground in the competitive Western Conference.