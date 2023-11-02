New Clippers star James Harden's ego does not appear to have diminished one bit despite his recent run of postseason flameouts.

Recently, the Los Angeles Clippers made shockwaves around the NBA when it was announced that they had traded for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden. Harden figures to add another dimension to a Clippers' offensive attack that already features the likes of stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who haven't been enough so far to lift Los Angeles above a crowded Western Conference playoff field.

Recently, Harden broke down his new role with the Clippers and why he is not concerned about having to buy into a new offensive system.

“I think the game and I'm a creator on the court,” said Harden, per Tomer Azarly. “… [Need] somebody that trusts me, that believes in me, that understands me, that I'm not a system player. I am a system.”

James Harden referring to himself as a system in and of himself may not be exactly what Clippers fans were hoping to hear coming from a player who has become more known for playoff flameouts and consistent trade demands in recent seasons than his basketball prosperity. At 34 years old, Harden is no longer the elite scoring machine that he was during his tenure with the Houston Rockets, and he figures to be the third option on a Clippers squad with a legitimate number one and number two in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Still, if Harden is willing to buy into what Los Angeles is doing, he should add playmaking and stability to an offense that tends to get very predictable in late-game situations.