By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Kawhi Leonard’s lone season calling north of the US border home was the stuff of Toronto Raptors fans’ dreams. Leonard led the Raptors to their first-ever championship in franchise history, endearing himself to their fans for life despite fleeing for the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency not too long after. And as evidenced by Raptors fans’ (perhaps none more prominent than Drake) reception of The Klaw in his first game back in Scotiabank Arena in over three years, it’s apparent that they will not soon forget Leonard’s title-winning heroics.

Even as the Clippers took home a 124-113 victory over the Raptors, Drake forever rolls with Kawhi Leonard. The four-time Grammy award winner, who was sitting courtside on Tuesday night, shared an embrace with Leonard following The Klaw’s 15-point, seven-rebound, and eight-dime performance.

Kawhi and Drake show love after the Clippers win in Toronto 🤝 pic.twitter.com/poVNbNYzS8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2022

Still, some, including Fred VanVleet, couldn’t help but think of the what-ifs had Leonard decided to stay in the North. Toronto would definitely have been one of the favorites for the 2020 NBA championship, especially after the Raptors core sans Leonard took the talented Boston Celtics to seven games during the second round of the bubble playoffs.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers stint hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. After their spectacular failure in the bubble, Leonard injured his knee at such a crucial juncture, putting a damper on what was such a promising 2021 playoff run for the Clippers. He ended up missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season as a result.

Nonetheless, the Clippers look like contenders, especially with their entire roster healthy. Leonard and Paul George’s partnership has yielded mostly fruitful results, and they will need to stay healthy to maintain their status as one of the elite teams in the league.