Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is shooting down any talk of bad blood between him and the front office amidst contract extension talks between the two sides.

Leonard initially signed with the Clippers in 2019 to a three-year $103 million deal. In 2021, he re-signed with the Clippers to a four-year $176.3 million deal. Leonard's current contract gives him the option to become a free agent after the season, or to sign a $48.8 million extension with the clippers for the 2024 season. However, the Clippers and Leonard are in talks to lock him up for longer.

Kawhi Leonard made it clear that everything is good between him and the Clippers and his intention is to stay with Los Angeles. Leonard said, “We’re good. I came here in 2019 to be a Clipper. Me and the front office are good… It hasn’t been nothing that we’ve rushed on their side or my side,” via Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points.

In the 2022-2023 season, Kawhi Leonard averaged 33.6 minutes per game and put up 23.8 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game. He helped lead the Clippers to the playoffs, but he got injured during the series and Los Angeles lost 4-1 to the Phoenix Suns in round one.

Prior to joining LA, Leonard spent the first seven years of his career with the San Antonio Spurs before spending a season with the Toronto Raptors. He then came to the Clippers and led them to an NBA Finals win in which he was named the Finals MVP.

The Clippers begin their preseason with a matchup versus the Utah Jazz Sunday.