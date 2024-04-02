The LA Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard when the team takes on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Ahead of the contest, the Clippers announced that Leonard would miss the game with right knee soreness.
Kawhi Leonard is OUT tonight with right knee soreness, the Clippers say.
The team flew from Charlotte to Sacramento on Monday, but Kawhi Leonard returned to Los Angeles, where he could receive treatment on his sore knee.
“We hope so,” head coach Tyronn Lue said of Kawhi Leonard. “We're not sure right now, but that's what we're leaning towards. We hope, we're hopeful that he's back by Thursday, but not sure yet.”
Kawhi Leonard had the right knee soreness creep up after last game in Charlotte and is not with the team in Sacramento tonight after going back to Los Angeles to get it worked on.
Tyronn Lue’s full update on Kawhi Leonard: https://t.co/Nb4mTSZyby pic.twitter.com/ApjYfhUfx3
According to Justin Russo of Russo Writes, Norman Powell will be starting in place of Leonard on Tuesday night. Should he miss any more time, Powell is expected to start, but that could be more of a case by case scenario.
Norman Powell will be starting in place of Kawhi Leonard tonight.
In playing 68 games — 67 over the 20-minute threshold — Kawhi Leonard is eligible for end-of-season NBA awards like All-NBA Teams and All-Defense Teams
Kawhi Leonard has appeared in 68 games for the Clippers this season. In those appearances, he's averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 52.5 percent shooting from the field, 41.7 percent from three, and 88.5 percent from the free throw line.
Following Tuesday night's game, the Clippers begin a five-in-seven stretch where they'll take on the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Phoenix Suns twice.