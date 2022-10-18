Kawhi Leonard hilariously peels off Nike logo on Clippers uniform

In a move that will make New Balance proud, Kawhi Leonard really peeled off the Nike logo on his Los Angeles Clippers uniform.

As eagle-eyed fans noticed on the latest Slam Magazine cover featuring Leonard and his Clippers teammate Paul George, the Nike logo was missing on Kawhi’s uniform. Upon closer look, what’s left was the outline where the logo was placed before.

KAWHI ARRANCÓ EL LOGO DE NIKE OTRA VEZ SÍ pic.twitter.com/cId4192PaT — husslev 🕊 (@husslev) October 17, 2022

Of course everyone knows how loyal Kawhi Leonard is to New Balance. He mentions and promotes the brand in any way he can, so it’s not really surprising why he doesn’t want a rival brand benefitting from his image.

It is also worth mentioning that Leonard was formerly signed with Nike, and it’s safe to say their separation wasn’t as good as one would expect it to be. Remember, Leonard and the apparel giant had a legal battle over Nike’s use of the Clippers star’s Klaw logo.

Kawhi claimed he owned the rights to it because it was his idea–showing the sketch that inspired the logo–but in the end, the court ruled in favor of Nike since they deemed it to be different from Leonard’s initial design. With that, can you really blame Leonard for trying to remove any mention of the said brand from his life?

Whatever the reason is, don’t expect to see Leonard rocking any Nike gear any time soo–or any other shoe or clothing line for that matter.