The Los Angeles Clippers were on their way to a win Wednesday night at home versus the Los Angeles Lakers — until they weren't. Los Angeles had a colossal meltdown in the fourth quarter, with LeBron James and the Lakers successfully pulling off a dramatic come-from-behind 116-112 victory, thus leaving Kawhi Leonard and company suffering their second consecutive loss.
Leonard knew that there was no one to blame for their collapse other than themselves.
“Tonight was on us,” the Clippers star forward said after the game, per Law Murray of The Athletic.
“We got stagnant, turned the ball over… We got to do better, get back in transition if we turn it over,” Kawhi added.
The Clippers also simply just did not have an answer to LeBron, who went off for 19 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lakers erase a 21-point deficit. LeBron finished the game with 34 points on 13-for-21 shooting from the field. The Clippers, on the other hand, were led by Kawhi Leonard, who had 26 points. However, the Clippers' offense coughed up just 16 points in the fourth quarter to the Lakers' 39 in the same period. They also committed six turnovers and shot just 1-for-7 from behind the arc in the final quarter.
James Harden, who had 23 points and nine assists, was also understandably frustrated with how things turned out for the Clippers in the Lakers game.
James Harden postgame.
Afterwards, he sat next to Kawhi at Kawhi locker and told assembled media that Kawhi will talk at podium. pic.twitter.com/1AM1MgSl57
— Law Murray 🧭 (@LawMurrayTheNU) February 29, 2024
The Clippers, who have lost three of their last four outings, will look to recover on Friday against the lowly Washington Wizards at home.