The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in a game head coach Tyronn Lue called “nasty” on Thursday night. They did so with a limited and restricted Kawhi Leonard coming off the bench for the first time since 2013.

In a decision that was made collectively by the Clippers’ front office, medical staff, coaching staff, and the two-time NBA Finals MVP himself, Leonard came off the bench in the Clippers’ 103-97 win over the Lakers. Leonard finished the game with 14 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes of action. He shot 6-of-12 from the field, 1-of-4 from 3-point range, and 1-of-2 from the free throw line.

“We all came in collectively and obviously they wanted to know what I wanted to do, how my body felt,” Leonard said after the game.”

Kawhi Leonard didn’t just come off the bench for the Clippers in their season opener. Instead, Leonard sat the first 18 minutes before making his season debut with 6:25 left in the second quarter. From there, Leonard was able to play bursts in the second quarter and third guard before closing out the fourth quarter.

“We did some simulations at practice and just for me, I felt like this was the best way,” Kawhi Leonard said after the win. One scenario with me starting I would have been sitting like 35 minutes real time. That’s way too long. So I just thought this was the best situation. But we’ll see how it goes moving forward.”

Norman Powell started in place of the Leonard, but Tyronn Lue used a group effort to knock off the Lakers. The Clippers had six players in double-figure scoring, including three off the bench. Together, they outdueled LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Lonnie Walker IV, each of whom had at least 20 points on the night.

The depth this team has is actually a reason Leonard approached the coaching staff with the idea of coming off the bench.

“As a leader I know we got players on the team that can fill that role for me in the starting lineup,” Leonard added. “So it was just about me just trying to get consistent minutes. I played 21 minutes tonight. It would have been kinda hard to kinda play a consistent game with me if I would have played in the first quarter, so it was just about recovery, making sure I stay healthy in the long run, making sure my body stays warm and I’m not sitting on the bench as long. That pretty much came all into play.”

Kawhi Leonard on coming off the bench: "Y'all didn't know what was going on?" Reporter: "Nah." "They didn't tell y'all?" "YOU didn't tell us." "That's not my job. I don't put in the starting lineup." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Xum4PCG2wx — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 21, 2022

There were a handful of lineup experiments during the second quarter that worked, but Tyronn Lue has been keeping most of the them close to the vest. Additionally, it appears as though the Clippers are in the experimental stages of some of these lineups.

Kawhi Leonard will have his workload slowly ramped up. There’s a strong chance he continues to come off the Clippers’ bench as he gets used to playing more and more.

“You gotta gradually play minutes in order to get the ACL strong,” Leonard explained. “Once you start playing 38 minutes first game, it could easily weaken up, but I’m listening to the doctor with that. Like I said, it’s a long season. We wanna get in the playoffs and want me to play in the playoffs.

“These first weeks are not so important, but they are, but like I said we got players that can fill that role for me.”

The new strategy the Clippers employ essentially has Leonard enter the game midway through the second where he’ll play spurts while being able to close out the game.

“It was long [to wait], but I waited 82 games last year, so I didn’t think 15 minutes would be that long. I did this before. This is how I started my career. That’s how I approached it mentally. Act like I was in foul trouble and once I check in the second quarter, it’s time to play basketball.”

The Clippers have five back-to-back sets between now and the end of November, which means Leonard will sit out at least one of those games per set.

The team’s home opener will be held Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns. It’ll be the back-half of a set, so there’s a chance that either Kawhi Leonard or John Wall — or potentially both — end up having to miss that game due to rest.