The New York Knicks turned in one of their worst performances of the season on Tuesday night with a road defeat at the hands of the Houston Rockets. It was a rough game for just about everyone not named Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished the evening with 22 points in the loss.

At one point in the game, cameras captured Towns not participating in a Knicks huddle, which is certainly not a great look on the team chemistry front as the 2025-26 regular season enters its home stretch.

Karl-Anthony Towns did not partake in the Knicks' huddle last night vs. the Rockets 👀 (via anthonyisaiah_m/IG)pic.twitter.com/RtLaXzXyV1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2026

As previously mentioned, Towns was funnily enough the only Knicks player who was able to find any offense on Tuesday in Houston, making it more ironic that he evidently didn't want to participate in the huddle.

Throughout the season, there have been questions about Towns' adjustment to new head coach Mike Brown's system, and whether Brown even has an effective system in place to utilize the talented big man.

However, if that question is still unanswered at this point in the season, it certainly doesn't bode well for the Knicks' chances of building off their surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals a year ago.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson has been in a tough shooting slump for quite some time now, which continued on Tuesday with a 12-point effort against a solid Rockets defense. While Brunson has demonstrated plenty of times that he is more than capable of translating his game into a postseason setting, it's certainly not ideal that he is suffering through one of the worst stretches of his Knicks career this close to the playoffs.

In any case, the Knicks will look to break the losing skid and get back in the win column when they next take the floor on Wednesday evening for a road game against the tanking Memphis Grizzlies.