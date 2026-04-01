On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks suffered one of their worst losses of the season with a drubbing against the Houston Rockets on the road. The Knicks fell behind by double digits almost immediately in this one, and never made things very competitive as the game wore on.

After the game, Knicks forward Josh Hart kept it 100% honest on where the team stands as the 2025-26 regular season enters its home stretch.

“I just think we’re not going in the right direction,” Hart said, per James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. “We’re not trending upwards. We have to figure it out. Three tough ones. We have another one tomorrow, and that’s a must-win game for us. Then we’ll go from there.”

Indeed, the Knicks have a great opportunity for a bounce back on Wednesday night against a Memphis Grizzlies squad not playing for anything except draft lottery position. Still, that Memphis team beat the Denver Nuggets, and very nearly the Boston Celtics, over the last couple of weeks, so it won't be a game that New York will want to take lightly.

“There were mental lapses and things that shouldn’t be happening in Game 75 or 76, whatever this is,” Jalen Brunson said. “We have a long way to go.”

Hart and Brunson were among the many Knicks who were unable to find their offense on Tuesday night in Houston, as the team struggled throughout the evening to knock down perimeter shots or get into the paint against the Rockets' rangy defenders.

New York is now in serious danger of dropping to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, although the Cleveland Cavaliers did help them out with a loss on Tuesday.

The Knicks and Rockets are scheduled to tip off on Wednesday at 8:00 pm ET.