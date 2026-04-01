The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to make a push into the top six of the Eastern Conference, and every game from now on has to be a must-win. That also means that they need to have full hands on deck, but they'll be without one of their key players against the Washington Wizards.

Joel Embiid has been ruled out as he deals with an illness. He apparently didn't feel well against the Miami Heat, but he wasn't listed on the injury report and still played.

That means it will be up to Tyrese Maxey and the rest of the team to get the win, and the hope is that Embiid doesn't have to miss extended time with the illness.

Embiid had missed 13 straight games with an injury before coming back and playing the last three games for the 76ers. It has been another injury-riddled season for the 76ers' star, but when he's been on the floor, good things have happened. In their last game against the Heat, Embiid finished with 26 points and seven rebounds.

In the game before that against the Charlotte Hornets, he finished with 29 points and rebounds, and against the Chicago Bulls, he finished with 35 points.

If the 76ers want a chance at advancing to the postseason, there's no doubt that they're going to need Embiid on the floor. Maxey has had a great season, but he's not going to be able to do it by himself.

The good news is that it's just an illness for Embiid, and the 76ers have gotten healthy over the past week, which is perfect timing. They're currently the No. 7 seed and are a game back from the No. 6 seed, which is being occupied by the Toronto Raptors at the moment.

There is still enough time in the season for the 76ers to climb the standings, and they have a good chance to do so.