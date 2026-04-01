Draymond Green has always been an emotional player. When the Golden State Warriors were winning, whether it was a record-setting 73 games in the regular season or four NBA championships over an eight-year period, Green's fiery personality helped ignite the Warriors. But as Golden State stares down a third straight Play-In appearance, even head coach Steve Kerr can admit that Green's emotions can be a detriment to the team in the not-so-good times.

Green has been hit with hundreds of technical fouls throughout his 14-year NBA career — and a handful of suspensions as well, which have been for slapping, elbowing, stomping, and choking other players. So it's no surprise to hear that Kerr, who has pleaded ignorance to many of Green's actions over the years, understands the negative impact Green can have on the Warriors.

“Draymond is the most powerful force in the room every night,” Kerr said, via ESPN's Anthony Slater. “When the team is right and he is right, he is just an incredible force for winning. He raises that temperature, our awareness, our alertness, our preparation.”

It's just that when things aren't going right, like this year, which is shaping up to be Golden State's first losing season since an injury-filled 2019-20 campaign, that the “same temperature can be damaging,” Kerr said.

The Warriors could soon face some major changes after a long period of relative stability.

While longtime running mate Klay Thompson left the team for the Dallas Mavericks in 2024, Kerr, Green, and Stephen Curry have all been together since 2014. Green, though, has a player option this offseason, and it's unclear if he and Golden State will be able to come to an agreement on an extension before, after, or at all. Additionally, Kerr's contract is set to expire after this season, and Curry's in 2027.