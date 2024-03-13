Chicken Little might as well be running through the Crypto.com Arena because it probably feels like the sky is falling for all the Los Angeles Clippers fans in attendance and watching from home. Their biggest nightmare is becoming a reality. Kawhi Leonard is hurt, was ruled out during Tuesday's 118-100 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and left the building entirely after dealing with thoracic spasms.
Calling this a “nightmare” is actually inaccurate. These fears have played out in real life. The two-time NBA champion has endured devastating injury setbacks throughout his Clippers run, playing in just 218 regular season games since joining the franchise in 2019.
Leonard started against the Wolves and played the entire first quarter, but that was it for the night. Back issues forced him to ultimately leave the arena since he was in discomfort while sitting. He finished with six points, two rebounds and two assists.
One can anticipate how the public responded to the news that Leonard is once again nursing an injury. “Death, Taxes and Kawhi Leonard injury,” one person posted on X. “The Clippers may be cursed. Of course Kawhi Leonard suffers another seemingly phantom injury and immediately leaves the stadium. Brutal,” The Ultimate Lineup chimed in.
The Clippers may be cursed. Of course Kawhi Leonard suffers another seemingly phantom injury and immediately leaves the stadium. Brutal.#ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/CKc54cXnWs
— The Ultimate Lineup (@TULStyle) March 13, 2024
Clippers fans can't help but think the worst after these last few years
Hopefully, these spasms are quickly treated so that the six-time All-Star can make a speedy recovery. Normally, Leonard's medical history would not afford him any benefit of the doubt, but he has been significantly more durable this year.
The 32-year-old has only missed six games and is playing at an All-NBA level (24.0 points, 52.3 percent shooting, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest). Though, LA was surely struggling to suppress its fears that a health roadblock would inevitably pop up.
Although the Clippers have been inconsistent these last few weeks, they are a legitimate championship contender when at full strength. But the injury bug seems to plague this squad at the worst times. Russell Westbrook is already sidelined with a fractured hand, which makes the status of Kawhi Leonard even more concerning.
Some believe this type of misfortune is bound to occur based on the stars the organization built the roster around. “The Clippers rely on three people who have been unreliable most of their careers,” one fan said. “Harden disappears in big games and Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are respectively injury prone.”
Perhaps the Clippers are due for a bit of good luck, and Leonard will be back in action by the end of the week. ClutchPoints will keep you apprised of any new developments.