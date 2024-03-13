The LA Clippers came into Tuesday night's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves close to 100 percent healthy, but they'll leave it with some injury concern regarding star Kawhi Leonard.
Leonard, who came into the game with left groin soreness, left the game at the end of the first quarter and was ruled out at halftime with what the Clippers is calling thoracic spasms. he will not return to the game.
Kawhi Leonard is OUT for the remainder of Clippers-Wolves with thoracic spasms.
Leonard played the entire first quarter, but went to the Clippers bench and into the locker room before second quarter play resumed. He would not emerge from the locker room, and video surfaced of Kawhi Leonard leaving the arena during the second quarter.
Kawhi Leonard has left the arena during Clippers-Wolves
Leonard finished the game with six points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 12 minutes of play.
Leonard has played in 57 of the Clippers' 62 games this season, averaging 24.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game on 52.3 percnt shooting from the field and 42.6 percent from three.
