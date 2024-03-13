The LA Clippers came into Tuesday night's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves close to 100 percent healthy, but they'll leave it with some injury concern regarding star Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard, who came into the game with left groin soreness, left the game at the end of the first quarter and was ruled out at halftime with what the Clippers is calling thoracic spasms. he will not return to the game.

Leonard played the entire first quarter, but went to the Clippers bench and into the locker room before second quarter play resumed. He would not emerge from the locker room, and video surfaced of Kawhi Leonard leaving the arena during the second quarter.

Leonard finished the game with six points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 12 minutes of play.

RECOMMENDED (Article Continues Below)
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with question marks

Brett Siegel ·

Chris Paul, Doc Rivers, DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks

Tomer Azarly ·

Clippers' Paul George smiling at Russell Westbrook with a metal left arm while looking like a half-Terminator

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Leonard has played in 57 of the Clippers' 62 games this season, averaging 24.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.7 steals per game on 52.3 percnt shooting from the field and 42.6 percent from three.

More to come…