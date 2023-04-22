A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Clippers just announced that Kawhi Leonard will remain sidelined for their Game 4 showdown against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Leonard was forced to sit out Game 3 due to a right knee sprain, and he is now set to miss a second straight game with the Clippers’ playoff hopes in the balance.

ESPN’s Stephen A Smith is having none of it. Smith went on an unfiltered rant against Kawhi earlier on Friday, calling him “one of the worst superstars this game has ever seen.” Apparently, Stephen A wasn’t done just yet:

“In the case of Kawhi Leonard, I stand alone probably on this but I don’t care: I think the man should retire. I’m sick of these injuries to Kawhi. … It’s a damn shame,” Smith said.

Stephen A did not hold back — again. He pointed out how Leonard has been “religiously unavailable” for the majority of his career. Smith could not help but feel for Clippers fans for yet another Leonard injury blow, which as Stephen A pointed out, was only revealed after Leonard looked perfectly fine in Game 2, where he dropped 31 points in the loss.

This is obviously a brutal development for LA with Paul George also sidelined by injury. The Clippers will have no other choice but to rely on the heroics of Russell Westbrook and Co. in Game 4 against Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the rest of the Suns. Another loss for LA would bury them in a 3-1 hole, and I just don’t see them coming back from such a deficit — regardless if Kawhi and PG return for Game 5.