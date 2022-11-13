Published November 13, 2022

By Tomer Azarly · 3 min read

LOS ANGELES – LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard missed his 10th consecutive game Saturday against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets with knee stiffness. Durant says he certainly missed having Leonard out there as an opponent.

The Nets defeated the Clippers 110-95 behind 27 points from Durant. LA continued to play without Leonard as he ramps up towards a return to play, participating in five-on-five basketball at Friday’s Clippers practice.

Kevin Durant, like Kawhi Leonard, has missed his fair share of time due to injuries. He says he hasn’t been communicating with Leonard, but is hopeful he returns soon.

“He’s an all-time great,” Kevin Durant told ClutchPoints of Kawhi Leonard. “He’s been through injuries before. He knows how to deal with his body. He knows his body better than anybody. The league is better though when Kawhi Leonard is playing. Definitely helped, it was easier not having him on the floor tonight as far as we need wins, but would love to see him back soon.”

Following a game against the New York Knicks earlier this week, Kevin Durant named Kawhi Leonard along with LeBron James, Larry Bird, and himself as the Mount Rushmore of NBA small forwards.

There’s still no official timetable on the return of Kawhi Leonard, but a return to five-on-five basketball was just the first major step in his return process. Head coach Tyronn Lue said Friday that Leonard is progressing towards a return.

“He played 5 on 5 [Friday] morning with some of our guys, some of the players and some of the coaches,” Lue said Friday morning. “And the first time he was able to get on the floor and play five on five and he looked pretty good and so still have a ways to go, but that was the first sign of positivity of him getting on the floor, playing five on five.

“Not tomorrow, but it’s gonna take a few more opportunities to get that in and then kind of reassess him to see how he’s feeling after we go to medical and just kind of see if we check all the boxes.”

The Clippers started the season out 2-0, but have gone an even 5-5 without Kawhi Leonard. Durant says part of the Clippers solid start despite not having Leonard is the coaching of Lue.

“Just think players like playing hard for him,” Durant added. “You got a lot of trick plays out of timeouts that can drive you crazy as a player. And he coaches all game. I really appreciate the coaches that get up out their seat and coach possessions and walk their guys through stuff. It’s a lot of chatter on their bench from their coaches and that just comes from having a tight coaches locker room and that’s all led by T-Lue.”

The Clippers dropped to 7-6 on the season following their loss to the Nets while Brooklyn improved to 6-7 having won four of their last five games.